Rixo vintage collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Rixo vintage line is a celebration of unique designs and nostalgic vibes, capturing the essence of the brand's love of old fashion. Rixo, which debuted in London in 2015, has made waves in the fashion world with its floating designs and eclectic prints. The brand's striking floral midi dresses and vintage-inspired designs have a devoted fanbase.

Continuing this legacy, Rixo has now released an online-exclusive True Vintage edit, which was launched recently. Sourcing and curating one-off vintage pieces from renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, YSL, and Versace, this collection offers a versatile range of dresses, skirts, and accessories, with prices starting from just £75.

Available exclusively online, this collection emphasizes Rixo's ambition to create an accessible platform for vintage lovers. With Rixo's focus on sustainability and unique offerings, shoppers are offered a golden opportunity to own pieces that encapsulate both history and modern elegance.

Rixo Vintage Collection: A Blend of Elegance and Uniqueness

The Rixo vintage collection consists of handpicked items, including a Versace sequin embellished starfish dress from the SS12 collection, which resonates with the trendy mermaid-core theme. Other highlights are the timeless Jil Sander black midi dress and the seasonal Pucci suede jacket in a rust hue.

Co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey have mostly been bound by their love for vintage. That's why they have been creatively infusing vintage elements into their designs. Since their first pop-up shop that showcased an even mix of Rixo designs and vintage pieces, the duo has consistently honored their vintage roots.

The collection has been thoughtfully sourced by Henrietta and Orlagh, who traveled to Parma in Italy, to gather unique treasures. Envisioned as an online flea market, the Rixo vintage collection will witness drops of true vintage pieces throughout the year.

Let's take a look at the prices of a few items from the vintage collection.

Poppy - V-Neck Midi Dress - £130

Sathya - Scoop-Neck Dress - £285

Jovie - Tie-Neck Blouse - £185

Sherrie - Fringed Raffia Bag - £75

Ailish - Raffia Bucket Bag - £95

Catalina - Leather Suede Belt - £100

Circe - Gold-Plated Ring - £65

Kathini - Tiger-Eye Bracelet - £125

Novalie - Gold-Plated Earrings - £85

The first drop of this vintage collection will feature only 30 stand-out pieces, making it a unique but limited offer. However, there will be subsequent fabulous drops coming very soon for those who miss out initially.

When it comes to sustainability, these vintage pieces rule. Every piece in the Rixo vintage collection is in pristine condition. Rixo's in-house alterations expert has ensured that any required repairs were skillfully handled.

Furthermore, all items have been professionally dry-cleaned, aligning with Rixo's commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices.

The Rixo vintage collection is a delightful manifestation of the brand's love for vintage and a testament to the creativity of its founders. By offering unique pieces from iconic brands and ensuring their perfect condition, Rixo has created a collection that echoes their brand's DNA.

This initiative also aligns with the growing desire for sustainable fashion, making the Rixo vintage collection not just a fashion statement but a responsible choice. The launch of this exclusive collection marks a significant milestone in Rixo's journey, showcasing the brand's innovative approach and relentless dedication to quality and style.