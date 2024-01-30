Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s Freaks On Parade 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s Freaks On Parade 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2024, to September 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The new tour will be a continuation of the two singers' 2023 tour of the same name.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Lincoln, Saint Paul, Camden, and Fort Worth, via posts on their official Instagram page on January 29, 2024.

The pre-sale for the tour will be available from January 30, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time and can be accessed with the code FREAKS24. Live Nation presale will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MST, and said pre-sale can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. There will also be Spotify, Blabbermouth, and Ticketmaster pre-sales which can be accessed from the respective venues.

General tickets for the tour will be available for purchase from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and pre-sales will be available for purchase from the official website of Rob Zombie or Alice Cooper or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s Freaks On Parade 2024 tour dates and venues

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper first started their Freaks On Parade tour back in mid-2023, playing across North America in August and September, before Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona on September 24, 2023.

Now the duo is back with another edition of their new tour and they are bringing along two special guests with them. Ministry is an industrial metal band best known for their 1992 album, ΚΕΦΑΛΗΞΘ. Filter is an American band best known for their second studio album, Title of Record.

The full list of dates and venues for the Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s Freaks On Parade 2024 tour is given below:

August 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

August 22, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 25, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

August 27, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

August 28, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 30, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 31, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

September 1, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 4, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 6, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

September 7, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 10, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

September 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

September 12, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 15, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 17, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

September 18, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Rob Zombie is best known for his debut studio album, Hellbilly Deluxe, which was released on August 25, 1998, via Geffen Records. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.