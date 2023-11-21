Robert Eggers' Nosferatu: Full cast list 

Horror specialist Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, which will be released by Focus Features sometime in 2024, recently saw its first teaser being released. Featuring an iconic cast with William Dafoe as the leading star, the movie has given fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

A remake of the 1922 cult classic, Nosferatu, is being remade for the second time following the 1979 release of Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre. The movie follows a woman who falls in obsessive love with the ancient Transylvanian vampire Nosferatu. Here, we will look at everything known about the talented cast of Eggers’ upcoming offering.

Who is in the cast of Nosferatu?

Eggers is widely considered one of Hollywood’s most unique horror directors. He has previously worked on iconic projects such as The Witch and The Lighthouse. Known to combine elements of raw horror with terrifying scores and eerie plot devices, Eggers’ unique perspective can be expected to give fans an all-new take on one of the most iconic horror characters ever.

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård will play the iconic role of Count Orlok, better known as Nosferatu. The character was originally inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel and character Count Dracula.

Apart from William Dafoe and Skarsgard, a range of other popular actors will be seen in the movie. This includes Lily-Rose Depp, who will play the role of Ellen Hutter. She will have a spine-chilling relationship with Nosferatu himself. Other names that will appear in the movie include Simon McBurney and Emma Corrin, alongside a range of other talents:

Bill Skarsgård (Count Orlok)

Nicholas Hoult (Thomas Hutter)

Lily-Rose Depp (Ellen Hutter)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Friedrich Harding)

Emma Corrin (Anna Harding)

Willem Dafoe (Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz)

Simon McBurney (Herr Knock)

Ralph Ineson (Dr. Wilhelm Sievers)

As things stand, it seems Ellen Hunter will be the leading lady in the movie. Filming took place earlier in 2023 in and near Prague. However, development on the movie started in 2015 and is set to result in a fresh take on a story that has been told in Hollywood multiple times.

The initial teaser gave fans the first look at a terrified-looking Lily-Rose Depp, which is expected to be a common feature throughout the movie. A specific release date has not yet been announced, although that might change in the coming time.

Apart from Depp’s character, Skarsgard’s incredible transformation for the role was also talked about by Eggers recently. The actor will form the crux of the ‘scary, old-school Gothic horror’ Eggers promised as part of the film.

Apart from some characters and the overall plot taking multiple leaves out of the original Nosferatu, the 2024 remake is expected to present a fresh, iconic take that will align with modern storytelling. The movie is expected to offer a different setup, and the fact that Eggers is involved means that it is almost guaranteed to be full of chills.

Further updates about the upcoming movie can be expected in the coming weeks. The lack of the same suggests that the movie is more likely to come out in the second half of 2024.