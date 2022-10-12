Mildred and Richard Hodges: 5 chilling details about mother-son murders

The upcoming episode of Death Knocks Twice is all set to explore the brutal double murders of Mildred and Richard Hodges, after two friends decided to use them as a way to make quick cash. Dating back to 1988, this case shook the quaint town of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Both suspects were eventually charged by the police and executed with lethal injection.

Mildred Lorene Hodges and her son, 49-year-old Richard Earl Hodges ran a thriving business together. The two convicts, Tomas Ervin and Bert Hunter were allegedly drawn to the mother-son duo because they saw an expensive car parked outside their house. They killed both Mildred and Richard by suffocating them and later dumped their bodies at different locations.

Convicts' executions, victim's hint for police, and more facts about the Mildred and Richard Hodges murder case

1) Richard and Mildred Hodges' bodies were disposed of at separate places after they were killed

Bert and Tomas planned to not leave any witnesses behind. After forcefully entering Mildred and Richard Hodges' house, they killed the mother and son by placing plastic bags over their heads and suffocating them. This was after Richard allegedly told them that they had no money.

The duo returned at night to dispose of the bodies. They ended up not taking Mildred as her body was leaking fluid. They disposed of Richard's body in Marion, where a few railroad workers found it days later.

2) The decision to target the house was rather impulsive

Though the duo had concrete plans to make quick cash, they had no idea what they would do. The decision to rob Mildred and Richard Hodges was rather impulsive and was made after Tomas saw a Lincoln Continental parked outside the mother-son duo's house and figured that they must be rich.

3) Tomas and Bert planned to make quick cash for a long time and went over many different ideas

Though Tomas and Bert impulsively chose Mildred and Richard Hodges' home, they had earlier made plans to rob a bank. However, considering the risk involved, Tomas suggested that they could kidnap someone and force them to withdraw money.

They ultimately decided to break in and rob a house after spotting the Lincoln Continental.

4) A note scribbled presumably by Mildred led to the conviction of Bert and Tomas

While looking for clues inside the house, authorities discovered an indentation of a license plate number on a notepad. This was presumably written by Mildred. On following this lead, the police reached out to Tomas, who denied any involvement and put forward an alibi.

But it did not take long for the authorities to reach Bert, who was already serving time for a parole violation. Bert confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty during his trial.

5) Both convicts were executed after their respective trials

Bert became the first inmate in Missouri history to be put to death without a jury trial after he confessed to the double murder. He was sentenced to death in June 2000. Tomas Ervin was also sentenced to death a year later but maintained his innocence till the very end.

Death Knocks Twice will cover the murders of Mildred and Richard Hodges in detail when it airs on October 14, 2022.

