Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition: Everything we know so far

The Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition watch is a rare gem in the world of luxury timepieces. Rolex, a brand renowned for its timeless designs and exceptional quality, has outdone itself with this special edition release. This watch is not just a timekeeper; it's a celebration of Rolex's longstanding association with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Marking their quindecennial anniversary of collaboration, Rolex and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra have together embarked on a journey that combines the artistry of music with the precision of horology.

Since 2009, Rolex has been the exclusive sponsor of the orchestra’s New Year’s concert held in the prestigious Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein. This partnership is a testament to Rolex’s commitment to excellence in all its endeavors.

The Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition watch, unveiled in honor of this special relationship, is set to be an exclusive offering. Priced as a premium timepiece, it represents the pinnacle of watchmaking artistry and sophistication.

The watch was showcased on the wrists of select musicians at the latest Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s concert, and it is confirmed to be available in extremely limited quantities for select clientele.

Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition has dial with three different shades of green

The dial of the Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition is a masterpiece in itself. It features a hand-finished champlevé grand feu enamel dial, presenting various sections of a violin.

This design is reminiscent of mid-century modern art and showcases Rolex's dedication to intricate craftsmanship. The dial is colored in three different shades of green, creating a visual symphony that is both serene and captivating.

Complementing the dial's elegance is the watch's lustrous 18-carat yellow-gold case, bracelet and dial embellishments. The combination of green and gold creates a luxurious and harmonious aesthetic, making the watch not just a timepiece but a piece of art. The 36mm size ensures that the watch is a statement piece while still retaining a classic and understated elegance.

Limited Availability and Exclusivity

As with many of Rolex’s special editions, the Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition is set to be a collector’s item. It is available only in extremely limited quantities and is targeted towards a select clientele. This exclusivity adds to the allure of the watch, making it not just an accessory but a symbol of prestige and sophistication.

The Legacy of Rolex and Its Commitment to Excellence

Rolex's history is one of relentless pursuit of perfection. Since its inception, Rolex has been synonymous with luxury and precision in watchmaking. The creation of the Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition is a continuation of this legacy.

The watch is a symbol of Rolex’s commitment to excellence, not just in watchmaking but in supporting arts and culture, as evidenced by their partnership with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition (Image via Rolex)

The Rolex 36mm Day-Date Vienna Philharmonic Limited-Edition is more than just a watch; it's a tribute to the confluence of art and precision. Available for select clientele in extremely limited quantities, this timepiece is a coveted item for watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Its exquisite design, marked by the champlevé grand feu enamel dial and the luxurious yellow-gold case, makes it a symbol of sophistication and elegance. This watch is not just a celebration of Rolex’s partnership with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra but a testament to Rolex’s enduring legacy in the world of luxury timepieces.