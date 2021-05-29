Rolling Ray's foot photo leaves Twitter scandalized 

Social media star and rapper Raymond Harper aka Rolling Ray recently left scores of Twitter users scandalized after he shared a disturbing picture of his foot online.
The 24-year old musician and internet personality grabbed headlines back in January this year after he was left with burn injuries in the aftermath of his wig accidentally catching fire.
Since then he has made his presence felt via his thriving social media influence, especially on Instagram where he has more than 350,000 followers.
He recently found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again, after he shared an unpleasant picture of his ex-boyfriend with his toe in his mouth.
As a result of the picture going viral online, a majority of the internet regretted their decision to click on his name in the trending tab, as they reacted via a mixture of regret, memes and general aversion.
Also Read: The Mario Judah leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized
Rolling Ray trends on Twitter after disturbing foot picture surfaces online
Rolling Ray marked his foray into the music industry with the release of his first single, "SnatchMyWig," in 2018.
He followed it up with two more singles titled "Aw Baby" and "YouWantSome" in 2020. Apart from his musical interests, he was also known for his appearance alongside his former boyfriend Christian McCormick on popular American court show "Divorce Court".
However, in his latest post, which has since been deleted, another anonymous ex-boyfriend made a rather forgettable appearance and ended up facing the wrath of Rolling Ray, who seemed displeased, if the caption was anything to go by.
Although the post has since been deleted, the damage has already been done, with scores of Twitter users left scandalized.
Here are some of the reactions, as the online community expressed their thoughts on the viral Rolling Ray's foot picture via a slew of memes.
In light of his recent post garnering a significant amount of traction online, Rolling Ray continues to find himself trending on the internet, even though it may be for all the wrong reasons.
Also Read: The Trey Songz leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized