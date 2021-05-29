Rolling Ray's foot photo leaves Twitter scandalized 

Social media star and rapper Raymond Harper aka Rolling Ray recently left scores of Twitter users scandalized after he shared a disturbing picture of his foot online.

The 24-year old musician and internet personality grabbed headlines back in January this year after he was left with burn injuries in the aftermath of his wig accidentally catching fire.

Since then he has made his presence felt via his thriving social media influence, especially on Instagram where he has more than 350,000 followers.

He recently found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again, after he shared an unpleasant picture of his ex-boyfriend with his toe in his mouth.

As a result of the picture going viral online, a majority of the internet regretted their decision to click on his name in the trending tab, as they reacted via a mixture of regret, memes and general aversion.

Rolling Ray trends on Twitter after disturbing foot picture surfaces online

Rolling Ray marked his foray into the music industry with the release of his first single, "SnatchMyWig," in 2018.

He followed it up with two more singles titled "Aw Baby" and "YouWantSome" in 2020. Apart from his musical interests, he was also known for his appearance alongside his former boyfriend Christian McCormick on popular American court show "Divorce Court".

However, in his latest post, which has since been deleted, another anonymous ex-boyfriend made a rather forgettable appearance and ended up facing the wrath of Rolling Ray, who seemed displeased, if the caption was anything to go by.

Although the post has since been deleted, the damage has already been done, with scores of Twitter users left scandalized.

Here are some of the reactions, as the online community expressed their thoughts on the viral Rolling Ray's foot picture via a slew of memes.

Me checking to see why Rolling Ray is trending.



pic.twitter.com/lJPw6B1UdP — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 28, 2021

I just had to look up why Rolling Ray was trending didn't I pic.twitter.com/L98hFkgKw1 — ✨ Pfizer Pfairy 🧚🏽 (@T00thianna) May 29, 2021

Just saw why Rolling Ray is trending and I wish I never did. pic.twitter.com/lsVWOlKVsR — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) May 28, 2021

Somebody get Rolling Ray cuz what he posted is a third degree felony pic.twitter.com/jDCpRf5C49 — Brittany (@yea_imtalkinB) May 28, 2021

i was not prepared to open my insta tl and see somebody sucking rolling ray’s toes . pic.twitter.com/UOLTUt916x — franklin saint patrick. (@queeniemonay_) May 28, 2021

rolling ray got him sucking his toes and I CANT GET A TEXT BACK pic.twitter.com/h1inlhwlhK — jai (@CYB3RJA1) May 28, 2021

Against my better judgment I checked to see why Rolling ray was trending and... pic.twitter.com/YQ0ErCQf5S — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) May 28, 2021

I just had to go be nosy and see why Rolling Ray is trending. I want to gouge my eyes out pic.twitter.com/F9uJYeJ9bC — 🤴🏽JAVI🤴🏽 (@KingJavi423) May 28, 2021

Rolling Ray is Sick.. Somebody need to get him🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Sjlx5wwYvf — 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) May 28, 2021

Yall... dont check why #RollingRay trending. I took it for da team 💀 pic.twitter.com/0jDgfHoTWu — Saychel (@CashMom__) May 28, 2021

me when i saw why #RollingRay was trending pic.twitter.com/G4Yzq5Fgbh — beba 💙 (@daddyindacutt) May 28, 2021

Anyone thinking of looking to see why Rolling Ray is trending!!! pic.twitter.com/s5Kpu5XEZd — ImJustPril (@jadagrace1) May 28, 2021

Me after seeing why #rollingray is trending … plz send help ! pic.twitter.com/fM718D8UVs — TajeeDaDon_ (@TajeeDa) May 28, 2021

getting on twitter to see rolling ray having a dude suck his toes on my tl pic.twitter.com/G9xLUpvgzw — ms. lady🦧💅🏽 (@jamalwthe9) May 28, 2021

Imma pretend that I did not see anything on rolling Ray today pic.twitter.com/HTY7XCaYzC — Sean (@Jaylensea) May 28, 2021

I just saw somebody sucking rolling ray’s toe and EW!!!!! #rollingray pic.twitter.com/Ce0uiboDHG — Youtube: Tequila Banana 🇯🇲🇯🇵 (@Imtequilabanana) May 28, 2021

i just wanted to know why rolling ray was trendin & EYE... pic.twitter.com/97X53JbEnU — ✨D A N N Y . A S H E A G O✨ (@JuCityZay) May 29, 2021

In light of his recent post garnering a significant amount of traction online, Rolling Ray continues to find himself trending on the internet, even though it may be for all the wrong reasons.

