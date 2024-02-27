Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch announces 2024 Driver Era North American Tour

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch 2024 Driver Era North American Tour is scheduled to be held from April 2, 2024, to May 8, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the duo's first major tour of the year and will follow the duo's festival appearances.

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and Toronto, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page February 26, 2024:

Artist Presale for the tour will start from February 27, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed by registering for the official newsletter of the band. Simultaneously, there will be a Citibank cardholder presale, which can be accessed with the code 412800 and a valid Citibank card. Also available at the same time will be the Ticketmaster and official Platinum presales.

Live Nation presale will be available from February 29, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Presale code is ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may use COVERT. Simultaneously, venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue socials and websites. The presale code for the Montclair show is MALIBU.

General tickets will be released on March 1, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned website of the band or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation, however, prices have not been announced yet.

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch 2024 Driver Era North American Tour dates and venues

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch, as part of Driver Era, released a new single, Get off My Phone, on February 24, 2024. The single is reportedly from a still to be announced upcoming studio album and has not charted so far.

Now the duo are to go on a new tour soon after the release of the single. The full list of dates and venues for the Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch 2024 Driver Era North American Tour is given below:

April 2, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

April 6, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 8, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 10, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

April 11, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha

April 16, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee at The Signal

April 18, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel

April 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 20, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

April 23, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 25, 2024 – Montclair, New Jersey – The Wellmont Theater

April 26, 2024 – Port Chester, New York at The Capitol Theatre

April 30, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

May 2, 2024 – Wallingford, Connecticut at The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 3, 2024 – Hampton, New Hampshire at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 6, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

May 8, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

Aside from the upcoming tour, Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch will also perform across three editions of Lollapalooza 2024 festival, as well as the Asuncionico festival.