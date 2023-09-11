Rotting in the Sun cast list and characters explored

Sebastián Silva's new comedy flick, Rotting in the Sun, arrived in theaters in the US on Friday, September 8, 2023. It is now set to premiere on MUBI on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The film focuses on a social media influencer who's decided to collaborate with director Sebastián Silva, but the filmmaker has suddenly gone missing. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the movie reads:

''Writer-director Sebastián Silva's Sundance hit ROTTING IN THE SUN is a darkly funny and refreshingly audacious meta-comedy that skewers the business of filmmaking and our self-obsessed culture. While unwinding at a Mexican gay beach town, depressed director Sebastián Silva meets gregarious Instagram influencer Jordan Firstman (both playing versions of themselves), and Sebastián reluctantly agrees to collaborate on an upcoming project.''

The description further states,

''But when Jordan arrives back in Mexico City, Sebastián is nowhere to be found. Jordan dances, sleeps and snorts his way through the city as he embarks on a quasi-detective journey to get to the bottom of Sebastián's disappearance.''

Rotting in the Sun stars Jordan Firstman in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting characters. Director Sebastián Silva has co-written the screenplay of the film with Pedro Periano.

Jordan Firstman and others star in Rotting in the Sun

1) Jordan Firstman as Jordan

Jordan Firstman essays the lead role in Rotting in the Sun. He plays a different version of himself in the movie. Jordan is a social media influencer who's decided to work with acclaimed filmmaker Sebastián Silva. But when Silva goes missing, Jordan begins a search across Mexico City.

Jordan Firstman has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the film. His other notable acting credits include You People, Ms. Marvel, Men Don't Whisper, and Call Your Father, to name a few.

2) Sebastián Silva as Sebastián

Sebastián Silva stars as himself in the new comedy movie. He's a filmmaker who's going to work with a social media celebrity, but things take a shocking turn when he goes missing. His disappearance forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character is explored in the film.

Silva has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance in the movie. As an actor, he's known for his performances in Nasty Baby, 31 minutos, la película, and Life Kills Me.

His directorial credits include Fistful of Dirt, Dance Dance Dance, and Magic Magic, among many more.

3) Catalina Saavedra as Vero

Catalina Saavedra dons the role of Vero in Rotting in the Sun. Vero is a housekeeper who's questioned by Jordan after Silva mysteriously goes missing. She plays a crucial role in the storyline. Saavedra's performance has massively impressed both fans and critics.

The Chilean actress has previously starred in The Maid, Fortunato, Buen Partido, and many more TV shows and films.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars many others playing pivotal supporting roles like:

Gerardo Sierra as Gustavo

Juan Andrés Silvan as Juan

Vitter Leija as Victor

Don't forget to catch Rotting in the Sun on MUBI on Friday, September 15, 2023.