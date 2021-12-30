Royal Guard tramples child in viral TikTok video, sparks raging debate online 

A royal guard who works at the Tower of London has become the topic of discussion on social media. This happened after he was filmed knocking a child over who came in his way. A video of the same was posted by @NewsForAll on Twitter and has amassed over 1.8 million views.

News For All @NewsForAIl 🚨 | WATCH: A kid gets trampled by the queen’s guards



🚨 | WATCH: A kid gets trampled by the queen’s guards https://t.co/xzv7W8I2F5

In the said video, the two royal guards were seen dressed in their signature blue-grey coats and bearskin caps as they marched with their rifles. A small group of people stood in unison to watch.

As the royal guards continued to march, one of them shouted a warning just a second before a guard collided with a child.

However, the royal guards continued to march as one of them stepped over the child.

As the event occurred, many onlookers gasped in shock. The child was up on his feet within seconds and looked unaffected by the royal guard’s actions. According to the now viral video, the child was on her first ever trip to England. The onscreen text read:

“My sister went to England; first day in.”

Internet debates royal guard’s actions

Netizens have gotten themselves into an endless argument regarding the royal guard’s actions. Some stated that the royal guard had no choice but to follow protocol, which meant that he was not be allowed to diverge his path despite any cost. Others stated that the royal guard’s actions were uncalled for.

A few tweets regarding the same read:

Anthony Gibbons @Anthony86603572 @NewsForAIl I did that job once. The soldier didn’t hurt him on purpose, but they are on guard and move for absolutely no one, unless ordered to do so. @NewsForAIl I did that job once. The soldier didn’t hurt him on purpose, but they are on guard and move for absolutely no one, unless ordered to do so.

Gurpreet Dilvarh @gdilvarh @NewsForAIl Why did the guard shout out last min? If this is a path they normally use he would have noticed the child stranding there earlier and could have pre warned him with enough time for him to move! @NewsForAIl Why did the guard shout out last min? If this is a path they normally use he would have noticed the child stranding there earlier and could have pre warned him with enough time for him to move!

Kay Fogg @Kaylalula @NewsForAIl Try criticising the guards on Red Square for doing the same thing and see what happens! Armed guards are not there simply for photo opportunities. Simple education and awareness on the parent/s' part would have prevented this from happening - note all the other kids moving? @NewsForAIl Try criticising the guards on Red Square for doing the same thing and see what happens! Armed guards are not there simply for photo opportunities. Simple education and awareness on the parent/s' part would have prevented this from happening - note all the other kids moving?

William Niven @bigbrawbill @NewsForAIl Parent totaly to blame for this for not getting there kid put the way, she looks at the guard like she has rights and its his fault these guys are trained to move and walk in precise positions no talking the parents face for me days it all. @NewsForAIl Parent totaly to blame for this for not getting there kid put the way, she looks at the guard like she has rights and its his fault these guys are trained to move and walk in precise positions no talking the parents face for me days it all.

Ministry of Defence responds to viral TikTok video

Following the now viral occurrence, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it was aware of the event. The royal guard reportedly checked up on the child after what happened. An army spokesperson said:

“The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty.”

He continued:

“Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”

According to Historic Royal Places, the royal guards at the Tower of London protect 'The Jewel House' and the 'Queen’s House.' Visitors are allowed visits to view 'The Crown Jewels' of the Kings and Queens of England, which date back more than 600 years.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to the same website, visitors must be “respectful and stand clear” as the guards march and perform their duties.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan