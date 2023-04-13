Rugrats season 2 on Paramount+: Release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

The second season of Rugrats is all set to arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around the life of an adorable and brave one-year-old baby named Tommy Pickles, exploring his life as well as his adventures with his friends.

The first season of the series received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics and it was renewed for a second season in September 2021. The show stars E. G. Daily, who voices the role of the protagonist. It is helmed by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain.

Rugrats season 2 trailer focuses on Tommy Pickles and his gang's adorable adventures

The official trailer for Rugrats season 2 offers a peek into baby protagonist Tommy Pickles' adventurous life. The trailer is close to a minute and a half and depicts Tommy's playmates and others indulging in a number of adventures.

It maintains a charming and lighthearted tone similar to the first season and promises more fun and adventure this time. The new installment reportedly features a total of 13 episodes, with each episode expected to drop every week.

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the plot of the season are revealed at this point. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount Press Express:

''A reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit, the brand-new RUGRATS series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies—Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil—as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.''

The first season of the show received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the show's overall quirky tone and adorable characters, among numerous other things.

The show is a reboot of the 90s animated series of the same name. The original show was a massive success and received widespread critical acclaim. It tells the story of the same group of adventurous toddlers. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

"Rugrats" reveals the world from a baby's point of view. Everything looks bigger, more mysterious and uncontrollable. Angelica, the oldest, likes to terrorize her cousin, Tommy, and his friends, and is famous for screaming, "You stupid babies!" The adults in the series are often clueless.''

Who stars in Rugrats? Cast details explored

The animated comedy series features E. G. Daily in the lead role as Tommy Pickles. She perfectly captures Pickles' innocence and enthusiasm with absolute ease and her performance further elevates the show to a different level altogether.

Apart from Rugrats, E. G. Daily is known for her voice-acting in numerous other TV shows over the years, including All Grown Up!, The Powerpuff Girls, and ChalkZone, to name a few. Her film acting credits include Mothers and Daughters, The Devil's Rejects, and many more.

The rest of the cast includes various other prominent actors like Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille, Ashley Rae Spillers as Didi Pickles, and Tommy Dewey as Stu Pickles, among numerous others.

Viewers can stream the new episodes of Rugrats season 2 on Paramount+ on Friday, April 14, 2023.

