'Rumble' cast and character guide: Terry Crews and others star in Paramount+ animation film

Rumble, the upcoming American computer-animated sports comedy film, is directed by Hamish Grieve and is currently scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022. Rumble was supposed to drop earlier but the release got delayed due to the pandemic.

The story is set in a world where monsters are tamed and monster wrestling is a global sport. The plot of Rumble follows one unlikely monster who steps into the ring when Winnie decides to follow in her father's footsteps as a manager by turning an inexperienced monster named Steve into a contender.

Ahead of the film's release, here is a look at the characters and voice cast of Rumble.

Geraldine Viswanathan voices Winnie McEvoy

Winnie is a young woman and the protagonist of the film Rumble. She decides to make a wrestling champion out of an unlikely monster, following in her father's footsteps.

Geraldine Viswanathan is an Australian actress who garnered fame with the role of Kayla in the 2018 film Blockers. She also starred in the 2019 coming-of-age film Hala, as well as in Bad Education, opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

Terry Crews voices Tentacular

Tentacular is a shark-like monster in the film Rumble. Tentacular is a Monster Wrestling champion and a top star in the wrestling world. The character is voiced by Terry Crews.

Crews is an American actor, television presenter, and former professional football player. He is famous for his role as Terry Jeffords in the popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Crews has also played Julius Rock in the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005 to 2009.

Will Arnett voices Steve

Steve, the giant red friendly reptilian monster and amateur grappler, wants to make his mark in Monster Wrestling. He is voiced by the Canadian actor Will Arnett.

Arnett is best known for his roles as Gob Bluth in the Fox/Netflix series Arrested Development, and as BoJack Horseman in the Netflix series BoJack Horseman.

Others in the voice cast of 'Rumble'

Other members of the voice cast include Charles Barkley, Ben Schwartz, Tony Danza, Jimmy Tatro, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett, Fred Melamed, Stephen A. Smith, and the iconic voice of boxing/wrestling ring announcer Michael Buffer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande