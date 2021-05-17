Terry Crews is a world-famous American actor. However, few might know that Crews had an interesting career before becoming an actor. He played in the NFL.

Which NFL teams did Terry Crews play for? Where did he play college football? How long did Terry Crews play in the NFL? Let's take a deep dive into Terry Crews' NFL career.

Where did Terry Crews play college football?

Centeral Michigan's Terry Crews

Terry Crews played linebacker for the Western Michigan Broncos from 1987-1990. Crews was a dominant force at linebacker and was selected to the second-team All-MAC in 1989. Terry Crews registered 138 tackles and seven sacks during his time with Western Michigan. He was also selected to the Western Michigan University All-Century Team.

Which NFL teams did Terry Crews play for?

Former Washington Football Team LB Terry Crews

Terry Crews was selected in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Crews appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Rams. He would only spend two seasons with the Rams before joining the San Diego Chargers.

The @NFL expects loyalty and yet again turns its back on one of it’s own. Wow. https://t.co/jfoUHoyx4u — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 8, 2019

Terry Crews spent two seasons with the San Diego Chargers. In his first season, Crews appeared in 10 games and registered one tackle for the Chargers during the 1993 season.

Crews made his final stop of his NFL career with the Washington Football Team during the 1995 season. This was the best year of Terry Crews' NFL career. He registered two total tackles for the Washington Football Team. He appeared in 16 games at linebacker in 1995.

Terry Crews also spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his stats with the team haven't been recorded.

How long did Terry Crews play in the NFL?

Draft Day Press Conference

Terry Crews played six seasons in the NFL. He played two seasons each with the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers, and one season each with the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.

After his time in the NFL, Crews played one season with the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe. He registered five sacks while playing with the German team, which was a career high for the former NFL linebacker.