Are Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting a baby? Singer's Met Gala gesture sparks pregnancy rumors

The Met Gala 2021 was eventful, to say the least. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber kept it simple despite most A-listers showing up in their over-the-top yet unique fashion ensemble.

While the pop icon rocked a Maison Drew suit, his wife opted for a classic black gown from Saint Laurent. But it wasn't their fashion sense that got everyone talking. Twitter users noticed a moment that suggested Hailey was pregnant.

How did Justin Bieber manage to spark pregnancy rumors?

The duo was chatty on the red carpet as they posed for the paparazzi. While at it, the Canadian chart-topper placed his hands on Hailey's midriff, which she moved away swiftly.

This was the exact "moment" fans caught on to and have not been able to shake off since.

yall don’t want to hear this but Hailey said “don’t make it so obvious” so is she pregnant???#MetGala #MetGala2021 https://t.co/ytOdXAqAaj — 𝒸𝑒𝑒 𝓍 (@buzztinsuperior) September 14, 2021

The way hailey take his hand away to avoid the pregnant rumor lmao #MetGala 😅 pic.twitter.com/x11zc4ZAe2 — indah (@justiceforbiebs) September 14, 2021

All I see is a pregnancy announcement. Baby loading 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — MrsK 🔮- Charleymi EndGame!! -👸🏻 (@MrsKallashiNYC) September 14, 2021

I thought the same thing in that first picture whit his hand on her tummy that way! — Amy (@Momof3boys1197) September 14, 2021

Is she preggers? — jewelie (@jillrc7483) September 14, 2021

IMAGINE when Hailey actually gets pregnant 😭🤍 Justin & Hailey Bieber look stunning #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/MwA7zk2ea7 — ✧༚˚☆alma☆˚༚✧ (@almabiebrer) September 14, 2021

Although the celebrity couple is yet to address the rumors, they managed to quash them subtly. Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving one after-party with a liquor bottle in her hand, prompting some to tone the gossip a notch.

[13.09] Hailey i Justin opuszczając hotel Carlyle w drodze na after party po #MetGala w Webster Hall w Nowym Jorku. pic.twitter.com/IP5nSMrbYL — Hailey Bieber Poland (@HaileyDailyPL) September 14, 2021

This isn't the first time the couple has been subjected to similar rumors. Earlier this year, Justin Bieber had shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read:

"mom and dad."

This led fans to believe he had made a subtle pregnancy announcement. When the comments got out of hand, Hailey Bieber quietly stepped in and wrote on his post:

"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted."

Just months before Justin's post, a source told Entertainment Tonight that he and Hailey are enjoying their time being married and are in no rush to have kids.

"Of course, they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now, and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel. The two of them are very supportive of each other."

Rihanna pregnant too?

It wasn't just Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber who would probably have to explain themselves in a few days. Rihanna and boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, sparked pregnancy rumors too. The singer's voluminous coat dress did it for her.

The Met Gala 2021 will be followed by part 2, scheduled for May 3, 2022.

