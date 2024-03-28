Is Margot Robbie the new Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Explored 

Rumors have been circulating over the past few years suggesting that Disney will not be starring Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6. There was a disclosed script that called for Margot Robbie to play the lead in the next movie, but it was shelved later.

Margot Robbie being Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 sounds improbable. It would be extremely difficult for the sequel to realistically bring back Jack Sparrow, but it would be preferable for the film to completely abandon Depp's antihero and introduce Robbie as the new lead. Completely changing the gender of Captain Jack Sparrow would be a big leap.

The series debuted in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which introduced viewers to Johnny Depp's legendary portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow and his escapades.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Johnny Depp as the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, transported viewers to a world of treasure, mayhem, and paranormal curses in 2003.

With his peculiar demeanour and sharp humour, Depp's portrayal of Sparrow swiftly established himself as a famous figure associated with the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) are the sequels that resulted from the film's success.

Will Margot Robbie replace Johnny Depp In Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

There was a moment when it appeared certain that Margot Robbie would be the next main character in a Pirates of the Caribbean film. Robbie appeared to be the most likely choice at the time, but this was a new plot with new characters rather than a proper spinoff or reboot.

At that time The #NoJohnnyNoPirates hashtag on Twitter had gained more traction since Margot Robbie's casting was announced. While some pundits gave Margot Robbie credit for her acting career, they did not applaud Disney's choice to explore Robbie as a Depp substitute.

Even if there was the slightest possibility for Margot Robbie to opt for the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean 6, this version wouldn’t win over the existing versions of the franchise. The best thing would be to cast Margot as an entirely new character.

Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 a Reboot of the Franchise?

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of "Pirates of the Caribbean," has officially announced that "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" will be a reboot. It is easier to arrange a schedule logistically because he made hints that he intended to restart the franchise.

Will Johnny Depp return for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The question of Depp's participation in any upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean endeavours remains very much alive. Recent speculation has suggested that Disney may not be eager to bring Depp back in a major role, preferring to cast Ayo Edebiri or Margot Robbie to take the franchise in new directions.

But the most recent information reveals, that Disney is still considering the prospect of Depp returning, albeit it would probably just be for a small role or cameo.

But, for now, the return of Johnny Depp remains uncertain.