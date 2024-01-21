Is Sam Mitchell leaving EastEnders? Rumors explored

In a twist on EastEnders, word on the street is that Sam Mitchell, played by Kim Medcalf, might be saying goodbye to Walford. This is after a bunch of intense drama and showdowns. This much-loved character's exit comes after a rollercoaster of blackmail, family feuds, and a scandalous affair.

Sam Mitchell leaving EastEnders has got fans all curious about what will happen next to the character and how it'll affect the Mitchell family. As everyone tries to wrap their heads around the emotional exit, there's still a chance for Sam to make a comeback.

This means that the character of Sam Mitchell will bring excitement and unpredictability back to the show EastEnders. Fans will have the opportunity to learn more about why Sam might be leaving and the events that led to this decision.

The events that led to and were followed by Sam Mitchell leaving EastEnders

Sam's explosive showdown with Phil

In a recent event, Sam found out that her brother Phil had been hiding her inheritance from their Aunt Sal. Instead of giving her the money, Phil's actions compelled Sam to handle the situation herself.

Things got intense when Sam found out that Phil was cheating on Lola Pearce's mom, Emma. This revelation set the stage for a major showdown. It ended with Sam making a bold move and spilling Phil's secret at Phil and Kat's birthday bash.

The fallout and Sam's decision to leave

Sam decided to leave Walford, which was a difficult choice (Image via Instagram/)

After everyone found out, Phil and Kat's marriage fell apart and Sam was shunned by the Mitchell family and the rest of EastEnders' Walford. After Phil disowned her and everyone was mad at her, Sam decided it was best to leave Walford.

She said goodbye to her son Ricky and had a heated argument with Phil before grabbing her belongings. She also takes some money from Peggy's nightclub and leaves the Square.

Is this goodbye for Sam Mitchell? Will she return to EastEnders?

In a chat with Radio Times, Kim Medcalf, the actress who plays the role of Sam Mitchell, spoke about her character's departure. She took a moment to look back on Sam's emotional exit from the show and talked about how it hit her and the fans hard.

Addressing Sam's relationship with Phil, she said:

"If Phil had a moment of introspection, he might think, ‘This isn’t about Sam, it’s about me.’ So, if I’m being positive, I believe there is potential for them to repair things."

Medcalf stated to Metro UK:

"It’s been brilliant, as always! That’s the beauty of this character – I love that she comes in, disrupts things, and then leaves the debris behind her."

As Sam Mitchell's final scenes played out, it left fans in tears. They're now wondering if this means the actress Kim Medcalf is entirely done playing the beloved character.

However, it's been confirmed that these are Sam's last scenes for now. As per Radio Times, executive producer Chris Clenshaw has suggested in the past that Sam's character might come back in the future as the character often does.

In the soap opera world, Sam Mitchell's exit just adds more excitement to the ongoing story of BBC's EastEnders.