Marvel likely to bring back Iron Man, Black Widow and more superheroes, suggest leaks

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has always kept its fans hooked with its mind-blowing and exciting moments, and it looks like they're about to do it again. As per Variety, at the annual Marvel retreat in September at Palm Springs, the studio bigwigs, led by boss Kevin Feige, discussed plans for the MCU.

Reportedly, one thing that has come up during these discussions is the exciting possibility of bringing back the OG Avengers. This includes the characters of Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (brought to the screen by Scarlett Johansson).

Will Marvel bring Iron Man and Black Widow back?

MCU movies and shows have been fan favorites for a while now, which is evident from the box-office returns of films like Avengers: Endgame that earned $2.8 billion. Jason Squire, professor emeritus at USC School of Cinematic Arts and host of “The Movie Business Podcast” said,

“Kevin Feige is the Babe Ruth of movie executives, and Marvel has the most profitable track record in movie history. No question.”

But some people worry that the brand could be in a bit of a pickle because they've been churning out so many TV shows, stealing the spotlight from the movies. Wall Street analyst Eric Handler told Variety:

"The Marvel machine was pumping out a lot of content. Did it get to the point where there was just too much, and they were burning people out on superheroes? It’s possible."

Recent reports are talking about bringing back the OG Avengers crew. As per a huge breakout, the return of Iron Man and Black Widow has got everyone excited.

In the movie Endgame, some characters meet their sad endings. But thanks to the multiverse, there's a possibility they might make a comeback. This has yet to be confirmed by Feige or the studios, but just the thought of it is getting fans all pumped up.

How will Marvel bring Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson back on board?

It's really important to mention that the studio hasn't fully committed to this big project yet. They're reportedly weighing in a lot of financial factors, and in addition to that, the question remains that the actors may or may not be up for reprising their roles.

Even though they've mentioned wanting to try new things beyond the MCU, both Downey Jr. and Johansson might still be tempted by the pay that could potentially sway their choices. Johansson's involvement in a Marvel Studios-produced project hints at her continued partnership with the studio, giving fans a chance to witness her creative touch in future projects.

Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly paid $25 million upfront for his role in Iron Man 3. Bringing these characters back on screen would need some serious cash flow.

Final thoughts

While the possibility of these actors returning and reprising their roles are yet to be confirmed, the MCU has other projects in the pipeline that are either airing or will air soon. The Marvels, with Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel, will be in theaters on November 10. Loki season 2 is on Disney+, the finale of which airs on November 9.