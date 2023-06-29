Run Rabbit Run ending explained: Is Mia alive or dead?

Run Rabbit Run, following its Sundance Film Festival premiere, made its Netflix debut on June 28, 2023. Directed by Daina Reid and written by Hannah Kent, the psychological thriller/horror flick follows the events that unfold after a mother notices her child behaving strangely, claiming to be somebody from her past.

Starring Sarah Snook and Lily LaTorre as Sarah and her daughter Mia respectively, Run Rabbit Run begins with Mia going through a stark behavioral change after her seventh birthday. Soon after, she begins to identify as Alice, Sarah's long-lost and presumed-to-be-dead sister. As time passes, the borders between Mia and Alice blur, resulting in some horrific occurrences.

The film ended with Mia being taken away by what seems to be the spirit of Alice, with Sarah pleading that Alice let her go. However, it wasn't very clear whether Alice ended up killing her, but there were snippets in the film that give us a rather clear idea about Mia's fate.

Run Rabbit Run ending explained: Did Alice kill Mia?

Sarah, toward the later stages of Run Rabbit Run, opens up about her past and her relationship with Alice, revealing that Alice was her sister who went missing when she was seven. She also claims that she had a good relationship with her sister, telling Mia that she played with her all the time.

However, Mia (who by this point demands that she be called Alice) snaps at Sarah and tells her that she never really played with her and that she never looked for her during their games of Hide and Seek, adding that she just locked her up. In one of the scenes that follow, Sarah is seen unlocking a cupboard and releasing an upset and disheveled Alice from within, who pounces on Sarah and chokes her.

Sarah strikes Alice's head with a rabbit trap but eventually realizes that she hit Mia, with the latter holing herself up in Alice's room out of fear. In a dream sequence that takes place in the following scene, Sarah is seen pushing Alice off a cliff. Sarah eventually confesses that she was behind Alice's disappearance, accepting that she is a monster and falling asleep beside Mia.

Shortly after, Mia is dragged off the bed, and Sarah wakes up to see Alice and Mia holding hands and walking toward the edge of a cliff. The film ends with Alice looking back at a screaming Sarah, presumably hinting that she is settling scores with her sister for pushing her off the cliff by making her daughter meet the same fate.

Run Rabbit Run synopsis and more

The official synopsis of Run Rabbit Run, as per Netflix, reads:

"A fertility doctor is frightened by her young daughter’s inexplicable memories of a past identity."

The film, apart from Sarah Snook and Lily LaTorre, stars Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Neil Melville, and D'Arcy Carty in pivotal roles, and is produced by Anna McLeish, Naomi Mulholland, and Sarah Shaw.

Produced by XYZ Films, VicScreen, and Carver Films, Run Rabbit Run is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

