Where was Run Rabbit Run shot? Filming locations of Sarah Snook's Netflix horror film explored

Run Rabbit Run is about to land on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on June 28. The upcoming horror movie stars Sarah Snook. The Australian actress is known for her performances in acclaimed dramas like Succession, Steve Jobs, and Pieces of a Woman. For the upcoming horror movie, the Golden Globe Awardee returns to her roots for the filming schedule.

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Netflix media center, reads:

“As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

Before its Netflix release, Run Rabbit Run had its screening on 19 January 2023 at the Sundance Film Festival, where it could not garner positive reviews. However, that may not matter for the streaming viewers.

Snook signed for the film in December 2021 after the original lead star Elisabeth Moss pulled out due to date issues. Eventually, principal photography commenced in several South Australian locations, including Melbourne and Adelaide.

Run Rabbit Run is expected to bring Waikerie, a Riverland town, to spotlight

Sarah Snook in a still from Run Rabbit Run. (Photo via YouTube/Netflix)

Produced by XYZ Films and Carver Films, Run Rabbit Run is another of the OTT giant’s Australian-made stories after Puff: Wonders of the Reef, an Emmy Award Winning documentary, crime-drama film The Stranger, and the hit series Heartbreak High.

The team mostly set up camps in South Australia, taping in places like Adelaide, Riverland, and Melbourne. In February and March last year, cameras started rolling in Waikerie, which is a rural town in Riverland, as per ABC Riverland.

It was further added that the team attached to the international feature film consisted of 60 cast and crew members and that the writers penned the story of Run Rabbit Run, keeping Riverland as the base. According to the film’s location supervisor, Waikerie, and Murray River, located nearby the town, will get heavily featured.

“We had to find a location that utilized the high cliffs above the Murray River, and there were also a number of other areas written in that showed off this particular region, which is fantastic,” said John Greene, the production supervisor.

He also told ABC Riverland that for the first three weeks of the filming plan, they will be in the Australian state of Victoria, or its capital of Melbourne to be precise, and other neighboring regions.

According to Paul McCormick, deputy chairperson of Riverland West Chamber of Commerce, the production team pumped in $200,000 to $300,000 to the area during the shooting schedule for accommodation, food, and fuel.

Netflix ANZ @NetflixANZ Here's a sneak peek at Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run, premiering June 28th, only on Netflix. Kids say the darnedest things...Here's a sneak peek at Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run, premiering June 28th, only on Netflix. Kids say the darnedest things... 🐰 Here's a sneak peek at Sarah Snook in Run Rabbit Run, premiering June 28th, only on Netflix. https://t.co/TqzgFlCSAh

As mentioned earlier, the South Australian capital city of Adelaide was also utilized by the team for filming several key sequences in the upcoming horror movie. Located 726.8 km away from Melbourne, it is the fifth-most populous city in Australia.

Its Adelaide Festival, which is an arts festival held annually, attracts tourists the world over. This year, it was organized from March 3 to 19, and the dates for 2024 are March 1 to 17.

Apart from Run Rabbit Run, productions like Mortal Kombat (2021), The Tourist (2022–2023), I Am Mother (2019), Secret City (2016–2019), and Hotel Mumbai (2018) also made Adelaide their production base.

Run Rabbit Run will hit Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 28.

