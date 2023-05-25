Run the World season 2 cast: Who are the new actors joining Starz' comedy series?

Run the World season 2 is all set to air on Starz on Friday, May 26, 2023. It focuses on three best friends who go through various struggles in their lives. They continue to work on their goal of making a name for themselves in a puzzling and prejudiced society. The official synopsis of the series, according to Starz reads:

''Run the World chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers.''

The description further reads,

''Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.''

The show features returning cast members Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid, among others. New cast additions include Tika Sumpter, Isha Blaaker, Cree Summer, and more.

Run the World season 2 cast additions: Tika Sumpter, and others to star in comedy series

1) Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter reportedly plays the role of Amari's biological mother in Run the World season 2. She's returned from her duty with the Navy, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored. Sumpter's other acting credits include Sonic the Hedgehog, One Life to Live, What's Your Number? and many more.

2) Isha Blaaker

Actor Isha Blaaker dons the role of Philip Houston in the second season of the Starz comedy series. Houston is Whitney's former rival from her business school days. He's expected to play a significant role in the show. Isha Blaaker has starred in The Flight Attendant, Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, and DNA.

3) Comedian CP

Noted actor and comedian Chris Powell, aka Comedian CP, plays the role of Preston Thurgood in Run the World. Preston is a millionaire businessman who's the creator of Prestify. He seems to be romantically involved with Renee, and it'll be fascinating to watch how their relationship pans out. Comedian CP's other credits include All Def Comedy, Empire, and Love Life, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Cree Summer and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins will also be a part of the cast as guest stars. Summer will play the role of Dr. Monica Mitchell while Ashley will portray the character of India Blue. The returning cast members include:

Amber Stevens West as Whitney Green

Bresha Webb as Renee Ross

Corbin Reid as Sondi Hill

Stephen Bishop as Matthew Powell

Tosin Morohunfola as Olabisi "Ola" Adeyemo

Andrea Bordeaux, who played the role of Ella McFair in the first season, will not return for season 2 after she reportedly failed to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate, as per Deadline.

Viewers can tune into Starz to watch the second season of Run the World on Friday, May 26, 2023.

