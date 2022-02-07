Fans support Andrea Bordeaux as she explains 'Run The World' exit drama over vaccine mandate

Andrea Bordeaux, who played "Ella" on Starz's Run The World, has denied reports that she willingly exited her role on the show, revealing disagreements regarding the production's vaccine mandate ahead of Season 2.

The former star of Run The World, Andrea, shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday, addressing the reports by stating that she was not the one who willingly exited her role but was fired. She and the show’s studio, Lionsgate TV, were unsuccessful in reaching a mutual agreement around Covid-19 protocols assigned by the production.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the production had mandated a full vaccination for the cast and crew working in Zone A.

Former 'Run The World' star took to Instagram to address exit from the show

Andrea Bordeaux began with a message conveying her love for her character Ella as well as the show.

"Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true. I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words. I have so much love for the cast and crew of ‘Run The World’ and will miss them. I wish you all the best."

In her Instagram post, by attaching a screenshot of the article by Deadline, the star denied reports of her exit from Run The World and clarified that the fact that she opted out of the show willingly was not true.

"Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired."

Bordeaux went on to share that it was a decision to "stand in her own convictions" and honor her beliefs.

"My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs."

"What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold. I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same."

The former Run The World star ended her post by thanking all fans for their love and support through "kind words, messages, and phone calls." She encouraged her followers to engage with the post as much as possible.

Fans of the show express their love for the star and disappointment over the decision

Run The World fans have flooded the star's Instagram post with comments showering love and support and criticized the show for making such a decision.

Some fans would not prefer watching the show anymore because of the production's decision to fire Bordeaux.

Fans of Run The World felt that Bordeaux was an inspiration and a support to Black women around the world.

Run The World debuted with its first season in May 2021 and is a comedy-drama. The show follows a loyal group of Black women in their 30s living and working in Harlem. The show co-stars Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Amber Stevens West, Stephen Bishop, and Tosin Morohunfol.

Andrea Bordeaux is an actress known for her roles in "NCIS" on CBS, "What Maisie Knew," and "How to Make It in America" on HBO.

Other shows on the Starz network include Power Book II, BMF, and Heels.

