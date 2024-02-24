RuPaul's Drag Race: Where is Chad Michaels now? Details explored

Chad Michaels gained widespread fame after she made it to the top 3 in season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race. The Cher look-alike again proved her drag prowess when she became a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 1 and secured the win.

RuPaul's Drag Race gained popularity immediately with its initial release in 2009, and its never-seen-before plotline was credited for it. The show did an important job of introducing drag as an art, to the world and empowering its artists.

Chad was one of many such deserving artists who rose to fame. After RuPaul's Drag Race, Chad's TV career has been on fleek. She has had guest appearances on shows such as Jane the Virgin, among others, and also released several music videos. She is currently said to be working on a movie called Maybe This Time.

What does Chad Michaels do now?

Chad Michaels' Wikipedia states that she might be working on a movie, where her character's name is Stephen. More details and release date of her movie titled Maybe This Time is unknown.

Apart from her on-screen career, Chad also continues to host drag shows in her hometown San Diego, California, at a nightclub. She has been performing the show called Dreamgirls Revue since 1992, as per her interview in Equality 365. She produces and acts in the show alongside other RuPaul's Drag Race queens Delta Work, Raven, Detox, Morgan McMichaels, Raja, Shannel, and Venus D-Lite.

What did Chad Michaels do after her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race season 4?

After her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race season 4, Chad has been a recurring guest appearance on other seasons of the show. Apart from that, her Cher-like looks and her immaculate impersonation of the pop star have gained her cameo roles on famous TV shows such as Jane the Virgin, and 2 Broke Girls, where she acted as the Cher impersonator.

She also appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show as Cher herself. Her impressive impersonation also resulted in RuPaul giving her cameo on the Netflix comedy show AJ and the Queen. In 2021, Chad played Cher in a movie called A B*tch Who Stole Christmas.

In addition to her career on TV, Chad Michaels was also seen in three music videos. One among them was her retake on Cher's song Women's World, the other was an original called Tragic Girl which she sang with Liquid360, and the third was her appearance on RuPaul's song Glamazon.

Who is Chad Michaels? About the famous Cher impersonator from RuPaul's Drag Race

Chad Michaels was born on Mary 20, 1971, in Arcadia California. She originally took the name 'Brigitte Love', but started to go by her original name after starting to work at the club named An Evening at La Cage in Las Vegas, which required drag queens to use their masculine names.

Chad started her career as a celebrity impersonator and came to be known specifically for her Cher impressions. She then dedicated herself to impersonating Cher and even altered her face with cosmetic surgery to resemble Cher's.

Recent episode 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 saw its queens competing in the historic Snatch Game, which reminded fans of Chad's Snatch Game performance where she impersonated Cher, bagged the challenge win, and went down as one of the best Snatch Game performers of the show.

Cher too knows of her impersonator Chad Michaels

It is highly unlikely in this age of the internet for Cher to not know her legendary impersonator. Cher took to X after she saw Chad's live performance in West Hollywood in 2013.

She wrote, "Just left the club! It was GREAT! Chad was Genius! Almost cried, he said such nice things! We were all sweating TOGETHER! My Boys, & Me". Since then two have followed each other on X and are believed to be acquaintances.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 are released every Friday, on MTV, at 9:30 pm ET.