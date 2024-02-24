RuPaul's Drag Race: List of Snatch Game winners

RuPaul's Drag Race has been on air since 2009 and has aired 15 seasons and several regional spin-offs of the franchise. Since it's inception, one of the most famous and much-awaited challenges of the year is the Snatch Game.

The segment sees the cast members dress up and impersonate famous personalities in an attempt to make RuPaul laugh. Each year, the contestants come prepared for the challenge and often have an idea about who they want to impersonate. More often than not, more than one contestant ends up picking the same celebrity and it turns into a battle of the wits.

The show is currently airing season 16, which featured the famous challenge in the latest episode, which aired on Friday, February 23, 2024. The segment saw Plane Jane as Jelena Karleuša become the latest Snatch Game winner.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Tatianna, Stacy Layne Matthews, and more won Snatch Game in the past

RuPaul's Drag Race has been on air since 2009 and has seen several contestants leave a mark on the competition. Since its pilot season in 2009, the drag competition has seen 16 seasons and 17 snatch game winners, excluding those who participated in the spin-offs.

Tatianna

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 2, the first ever season featuring the famous challenge saw Tatianna impersonate Britney Spears and win. During season 2, she finished 4th and returned for All Stars season 2 where she placed 8th.

Stacy Layne Matthews

In season 3, Stacy Layne Matthews portrayed Mo'Nique and impressed the judges' panel. After finishing eighth in the season, the 39-year-old drag performer made a comeback for All Stars season 4.

Chad Michaels

Expand Tweet

Season 4's Chad Michaels' as Cher blew the judges away. The drag queen and Cher impersonator was the runner-up in the season and the winner of All-Stars season 1. The drag performer recently appeared in season 16 episode 8 as a guest star.

Jinkx Monsoon

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 5, Jinkx Monsoon impersonated Little Edie and won the Snatch Game. The contestant won her season and emerged as the winner of All-Stars season 7.

BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme appeared in season 6 of the drag competition reality show and won the famous challenge with the portrayal of Maggie Smith. Her eventual rank in the season was 5th. The contestant returned to the franchise during All Stars season 3 but didn't win as she chose to self-eliminate in episode 6.

Kennedy Davenport and Ginger Minj

Season 7 saw the first-ever Snatch Game tie in the competition's history. Kennedy Davenport became the first ever cast member to impersonate a male celebrity (Little Richard) while Ginger Minj portrayed Adele. They both did extremely well and shared the Snatch Game winner title for the season.

Bob the Drag Queen

Season 8 saw Bob the Drag Queen impersonate not one but two celebrities. The drag queen impersonated Uzo Aduba aka Suzanne or Crazy Eyes from Orange is the New Black and Carol Channing.

Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 and represented Liza Minnelli during the installment's Snatch Game. She finished 5th in the competition and later returned to compete in Drag Race All Stars season 8 where she finished 4th.

Aquaria

In season 10 of the drag competition, Aquaria's portrayal of Melania Trump won hearts. The makeup artist further went on to becoming the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

During season 11, Silky impersonated Ts Madison during the Snatch Game and made Mama Ru laugh. She finished 3rd in season 11 and 11th in All Stars season 6. The drag queen competed in Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World and was eliminated in episode 6.

Gigi Goode

In season 12, Gigi Goode appeared as Maria the Robot. She won the challenge and was one of the runners-up of the season.

Gottmik

In the following season, Gottmik impersonated Paris Hilton and won the competition. The drag queen was one of the runners-up of the season and returned in season 14 as a lip sync assassin. She also appeared as part of the cast list for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2.

Deja Skye

In season 14, the Deja Skye impersonated Lil Jon. The episode was distinctive because, although Deja emerged victorious from the challenge, the other members of the group were forced to lip-synch during a smackdown.

Loosey LaDuca

In season 15, Loosey LaDuca's portrayal of Joan Rivers won her Snatch Game. She placed 5th in the season and was eliminated during episode 13 after lip-syncing against Luxx Noir London.

Plane Jane

Expand Tweet

Plane Jane became the latest contestant to win the impersonation challenge. On Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, the cast member impersonated Jelena Karleuša. She is one of the two cast members of the seasons to have immunity, which she can use for the next three weeks.

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race are available to stream on MTV.