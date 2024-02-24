RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Spanning more than a decade RuPaul's Drag Race has spread its wings across the globe, with adaptations in more than 5 countries. The popularity of the show is credited to its never-seen-before plotline, which doesn't only project the best of drag culture, but also empowers it.

While season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race has inched closer to the finale, it's episode 8 which dropped on February 23, saw one more queen biting the dust, reducing the count of contestants to 6 from the initial 14.

The episode titled Snatch Game saw the return of the historic RuPaul's game. Following the game rules, the queens impersonated some famous personalities of America, including Amelia Earhart, James Brown, and Meghan McCain among others.

What went down in the main challenge of Snatch Game in episode 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16?

RuPaul's Drag Race is known for its fun challenges that bring out the best of the drag culture. Fans of the show already know Snatch Game, a contest that can only be won by staying authentic to their characters and thinking on the spot, unlike other challenges that may function on the likings of the viewers.

The main motive of this challenge is to make RuPaul laugh, and Sapphira who played Ru's favorite character James Brown was highly successful at it. Her performance was energetic, funny, and witty, just like Snatch Game demands of its competitors. Plasma's impersonation of Patti LuPone wasn't very impressionable because half of her performance was just facts about Patti.

Morphine's Anna Delvey also missed the point, while Mhi'ya got a lot of credit for her impersonation of Trina's cousin Shaquita. Q's performance of Amelia Earhart was one of the worst along with Xunami and Nymphia's. Dawn's portrayal of Meghan McCain won a few laughs while Plane once again proved her comic prowess with her representation of Jelena Karleuša.

The runway contest, the mini challenge, and the lip-sync battle in episode 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16

This week's runway challenge featured some truly unique outfits, like Nymphia's Japanese Buttoh-inspired ensemble. The performances that didn't fish as many compliments on the runway were Plane Jane's.

The mini-challenge was a reading challenge titled Reading is Fundamental. Xunami Muse won it and took home the $2500 mini-challenge tip. With the legendary Kygra Sedgwick as the guest judge in this episode, the reading challenge had the queens give a groove to their reads. Dawn's reading about bananas was another one to stick.

Even after winning the mini-challenge and consistently being safe for all seven episodes, Xunami Muse went to the bottom two in episode 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, alongside Morphine Dion Love. Their lip-sync saw Morphine outperform Xunami on I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston. Xunami had to go home but at least she won the mini-challenge before leaving.

Now it is for the fans to see who among the remaining six queens persists to the end. Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige has been subjected to lip-syncs twice now, which makes her one of the weaker contestants; while Nymphia Wind and Plane Jane have consistently been at the top, which increases their likeliness of being in the finals.

Episode 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, titled See You Next Wednesday, is set to release on March 1, on MTV, at 8 pm ET.