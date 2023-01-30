Sabrina Carpenter Europe and UK Tour: Dates, venues, tickets, and more 

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has announced the UK and EU leg of her “emails i can’t send” tour, which kicks off on June 11, 2023. The On My Way singer will also make stops in the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The tickets for the newly announced tour dates will be available via the artist’s official website or Ticketmaster from February 3 at 10 am PT.

A number of presales are available via Ticketmaster. An artist presale will go live on January 31, 2023, from 10 am PT, with a presale that will go live on February 1, 2023, at 10 am PT.

Sabrina Carpenter's Europe and UK leg of “emails i can’t send” tour will end on June 27

Sabrina Carpenter’s new tour will kick off on June 11 at the 3olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, and will stretch through June 27, 2023, at Astra Kulturhaus in Berlin, Germany. Here are all the dates and venues for the upcoming tour:

Jun 11, 2023 -- 3olympia Theatre -- Dublin, Ireland

Jun 13, 2023 -- Galvanizers Yard -- Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 14, 2023 -- O2 Ritz Manchester -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 17, 2023 -- O2 Institute -- Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jun 19, 2023 -- Eventim Apollo -- London, United Kingdom

Jun 21, 2023 -- Élysée Montmartre -- Paris, France

Jun 23, 2023 -- La Madeleine -- Brussels, Belgium

Jun 24, 2023 -- Live Music Hall -- Cologne, Germany

Jun 25, 2023 -- Melkweg -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 27, 2023 -- Astra Kulturhaus -- Berlin, Germany

Last month, Sabrina Carpenter announced her 2023 tour dates for the US

Sabrina Carpenter's North American tour will kick off on March 16 in Florida and continue until May 20 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the Hangout Festival. Check all her US tour dates in the Instagram post below.

Carpenter’s new album Emails I Can’t Send was released in July 2023 and included five singles, including Skinny Dipping, Fast Times, Vicious, Because I Liked a Boy, and Nonsense.

Speaking about the title of the album in 2022, Carpenter told Vogue:

"When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’ Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time."

Carpenter kicked off her musical career in 2014 with debut music single Can’t Blame A Girl For Dying, along with an EP of the same title. Her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, was released in 2015. She further released three albums between 2016 and 2019.

The 24-year-old singer has appeared in various feature films. Her recent projects include Clouds and Work it, which was released in 2020, Tall Girl, which was released in 2019, and its sequel, which was released in 2022.

