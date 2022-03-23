Sadie Kemp: GoFundMe page raises more than $35,000 after doctors sew 'shark hand' in stomach

UK resident and mom of two, Sadie Kemp, had to go through life-altering surgery after being diagnosed with kidney stones. Last Christmas, Kemp felt immense pain in her abdomen and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to perform emergency surgery on her.

The surgery triggered sepsis in Kemp's entire body, and she had to be kept in a medically induced coma for 11 days. After gaining conscience, when the 34-year-old saw her hand, she found a shark face in place of fingers. Doctors had to amputate four of her fingers to save them from severe infection.

Kemp's friend Stephanie King set up a GoFundMe for her surgeries and other important expenses, which has collected over $35k as of date. The collection can be credited to a TikTok video posted by Kemp, where she showcased her claw-like hand. The video went viral on the app, gaining more than 84 million views on the platform.

Friends of Sadie Kemp are documenting her recovery on TikTok

Sadie Kemp's hands were in such a situation that doctors had to sew it inside a pouch in her abdomen to maintain blood flow in the region, and part of her abdomen flesh was cut and attached to her hand, giving it a bulky shark-head look. In an interview with a news portal, Kemp explained that she had no idea what her hand would look like until it was released from her abdomen. She said:

“I wasn’t aware my hand was going to look like a shark’s head ’til it had actually been released from my abdomen."

Sadie Kemp outside her hospital in Petersborough (Image via Stephanie King/GoFundMe.com)

Her friend Stephanie, who also created her GoFundMe page, recorded a video of Kemp and uploaded it to her TikTok account. The account now endorses Kemp's name and is maintained by two of her closest friends, Stephanie and Natalie.

The account contains videos regarding Kemp's recovery and hospital life. She has uploaded a few videos making fun of her hands, like lip-syncing the hand to the song, Baby Shark.

In another video, Kemp shared that she would have to go through two leg amputations and a similar hand grafting surgery on the other hand.

Some of her videos educate viewers about the procedures she is going through, septic shocks, and maintaining a positive attitude.

The account is followed by 207k users on the app. Kemp also has an Instagram account with user ID @sadienew87, but it is currently private.

Sadie Kemp wants to raise awareness around sepsis and its dangers

Kemp is a single mother to a teenager and a toddler. We don't know the exact age of her teen son, but her younger son is two years old. Both the kids are currently living with Kemp's parents. The Petersborough citizen used to live in a charity house provided to her after going through a tough divorce.

Kian Staines @kian_staines @davidgold hi david this is sadie kemp she is a long life hammer and a very good family friend. she has suffered from sepsis on christmas day. she has two young boys and is currently suffering in hospital. please look into her story and see if there is anything the club can do. @davidgold hi david this is sadie kemp she is a long life hammer and a very good family friend. she has suffered from sepsis on christmas day. she has two young boys and is currently suffering in hospital. please look into her story and see if there is anything the club can do. https://t.co/P5EZoO6h77

Kemp was working for the NHS before the incident happened, and the hospital is currently taking care of her medical procedure.

Family and friends hope to get bionic prosthetics for Kemp to help her lead an independent life and take care of her children. Kemp wants to work towards raising awareness about septic attacks and their dangers in the future.

Edited by Shaheen Banu