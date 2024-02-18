Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mule: Everything we know so far

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mule signifies a fresh phase in the established connection between the fashion house Salehe Bembury and the renowned brand Crocs. Bembury's distinctive design methodology has once more materialized in the Saru, an innovative interpretation of the conventional silhouette of Crocs.

This new mule, known as the Saru, stands as the fourth original design by Bembury for Crocs, following the Pollex Clog, Pollex Slide, and the yet-to-be-released Pollex Juniper sneaker.

Each piece in this series has showcased Bembury's flair for blending functionality with avant-garde aesthetics. The Saru, with its distinctive elements, continues this tradition and is poised to become a standout in the designer's collaboration with Crocs.

Information regarding the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mule, such as its expected release date and price, is progressively becoming available. Two color schemes have been hinted at thus far: a vibrant burnt orange and a more subdued tan.

While precise release dates and pricing information remain undisclosed, indications from Bembury indicate that the introduction may transpire within the coming weeks. Bembury and Crocs enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate this launch, which promises to add something novel and distinctive to their respective collections.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mule features burnt orange and tan colorways

The Saru by Salehe Bembury brings a novel twist to Crocs’ classic design. It features Bembury's signature fingerprint pattern, this time on the midsole and outsole. The top part remains similar to the Crocs Classic Clog. This design choice gives the Saru a hybrid appearance, merging the familiar comfort of Crocs with a new aesthetic vision.

Two colorways have been revealed: burnt orange and tan. These choices reflect Bembury's keen eye for color and his ability to appeal to a broad audience. Each colorway promises to offer a unique look, appealing to different tastes and preferences.

The History of Crocs

Famous for its adaptable and comfortable footwear, Crocs has a history to look back on since its inception in 2002. Made for boating enthusiasts, the lightweight, water-resistant footwear from the brand gained immense popularity almost immediately. With the incorporation of numerous collaborations and styles, Crocs has solidified its position in the casual and fashion footwear markets over time.

Anticipated Colorways and Design Features

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mule is expected to come in at least two colorways: burnt orange and tan. These colors indicate Bembury's desire to push the boundaries of traditional Crocs designs. The Saru's distinctive features, such as the fingerprint pattern on the midsole and outsole, highlight Bembury's creative approach to footwear design.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru Mule (Image via Crocs)

Salehe Bembury and Crocs share a momentous occasion with the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Saru mules. With the upcoming release date and price, the anticipation is growing rapidly.

With astounding color combinations and an innovative design, the Saru is certain to captivate both collectors and wearers. As additional details emerge, the fashion and footwear industries continue to anticipate this latest collaboration with eager anticipation, poised to enthusiastically adopt it.