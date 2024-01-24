Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex new colorways: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex is about to appear in two fresh colorways soon. The brand has unveiled its colorways "Safari/black" and "Black/silver", adding some fresh color palettes to the XT-6 lineup.

XT-6 Gore-Tex sneakers have been great footwear in the realm of running sneakers. Its padded silhouette and Gore-Tex-infused upper provide comfort and practicality together. Furthermore, its intricate design outsole brings out traction on any surface, while its sleek lace system exudes a sporty allure.

The fresh colorways will be retailed at $220 while the brand has not been transparent with its release date yet.

Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex comes with two different colorways

The Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex, one of the famous running sneakers of the brand, unveiled two new colorways. This particular shoe is pioneered on trails, having all the potency of a running sneaker as well. As the chunky shoes, one can wear the sneaker on the street to exude a cool contour.

The brand describes the sneaker as:

"A beacon of our trail legacy, the shoe destined for functional technicity has evolved into a sneaker with a cult following. Equipped for the harshest city conditions, XT-6 GORE-TEX features an innovative ePE membrane, PFC-free, and anti-debris mesh construction, as well as durable cushioning and stability no matter the distance."

The fresh colorways "Safari/Black" and "Black/Silver" will join the other colorways in the lineup. The XT-6 Gore-Tex has been an iconic sneaker, celebrating its 10th anniversary a few days back.

With a chunky appeal, the sneaker embraces the due tone allure. The "Safari/Black" colorway is dressed in a beige shade while the black sleek paneling on the upper brings the contrast. For the "black/silver" colorway, the upper boasts a black hue, enhancing a dark bold look.

The sneaker has been favored by all adventure lovers or runners due to its comfortable ride since the inception of the shoe in 2013. Innovative technology and premium materials are integral reasons behind the huge success of the shoe.

The Saloman XT-6 Gore-Tex sneaker incorporates ACS (Agile Chasis Skeleton) and AC muscle 2 in its sole system, augmenting agility during intense movements of the feet. This structure ensures a cushy experience for the wearer without enhancing weight.

Molded with gore-tex technology, Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex sneakers commit to providing waterproof facilities. Apart from that, its slender yet firm laces not only upgrade the outlook but also bring practicality. The tri-colored level on the tongue exudes a cool appeal while the padded tongue ensures stability and comfort.

The outsole of the shoe is designed intricately, enhancing the grip. The branding has been done on the lateral part while the Gore-Tex is written on the heel tap, completing the branding.

Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex: A revolution in the running world

Salomon has cemented an integral place in the running footwear realm while it is committed to bringing innovation and transformation. Since 1947, the brand has offered an assortment of shoe lineups that are comfortable and practical for wearers.

In 2022, during its 75th anniversary, it further remarked:

"Tomorrow is Yours refers to Georges Salomon who repeated: “What fascinates me the most is what I’m going to invent tomorrow!” By connecting the heritage of inventiveness and positive openness to the future, Salomon opens the field to draw its next curves, its next paths, and its next adventures."

The Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex sneaker's new colorway will come at a price point of $220. However, the brand has not added any particular release date for this one.