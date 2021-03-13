Create
Salt Bae memes trend online after a video of him feeding a lady in front of her boyfriend goes viral

A new video featuring Salt Bae and two customers has gone viral on the internet (Image via Salt Bae & Twitter user @YouAdoreeShay)
Salt Bae, from the popular Salt Bae meme, is trending on Twitter after a hilarious video of him feeding a woman in front of her very jealous boyfriend went viral.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, is a well-known Turkish butcher and chef who owns a restaurant named Nusr-Et.

In the video, Salt Bae makes his signature salt-sprinkling move just before placing a piece of steak right into the mouth of a female customer.

The woman, who goes by ‘@YouAdoreeShay’ on Twitter, can be seen opening her mouth to receive Salt Bae's steak. As she bites into the meat, her boyfriend's facial expressions can be seen hilariously changing.

A number of Twitter users immediately made jokes about the situation, with some stating that they would also be jealous if they were in a similar situation.

Several users pointed out how fragile the male ego can be. Meanwhile, others hilariously said that Salt Bae is dangerous because he can do this to multiple women who come by the restaurant.

Salt Bae’s original meme

Nusret Gokce’s rise to internet popularity began on January 7, 2017, when he posted a 36-second Instagram video called “Ottoman Steak.”

In the clip, Gokce can be seen slicing a steak and sprinkling salt onto it in a hilariously peculiar way.

Nobody expected his signature move to become more than a one-off meme. To many, it was surprising that it was a real technique he uses in his day-to-day life.

Anyone who has seen the Salt Bae meme has probably used it at least once.

As the latest clip went viral, many fans are hoping that Salt Bae continues to entertain them by doing what he does best.

Published 13 Mar 2021, 07:19 IST
