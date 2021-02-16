"Happy Simp Day": Pokimane's Valentine's Day tweet invites hilarious responses from fans 

Pokimane recently sent out a Valentine's day tweet where she poked fun at simps. It was taken very well by her fans.

happy simp day 🥰 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 14, 2021

Pokimane has been outspoken about her views on simps. She's against the negative aspects of the culture.

Image via Sportskeeda

Image from: Pokimane and simps: Why the Twitch streamer has been under fire lately

Twitter users loved her tweet. They loved how witty Pokimane was about the subject. She received instant praise from other users. The feed may have been negative at times, but it was mostly positive.

Happy Valentine’s Day Pokimane :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 14, 2021

the only love story that matters 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2MwOof6XyY — Sam 🌹 (@WhiteKnightSam) February 14, 2021

The negative responses were from people referring to Pokimane's adversity towards simp culture. Simp culture is often seen as one-sided affection.

Pokimane has stated in the past that she's against anyone spending large amounts of money on people who do not show any affection back.

Advertisement

Related: Pokimane hits out at perverted viewers who snip inappropriate clips from live streams

The negative tweets focused on Pokimane's significance in getting the word banned from Twitch. Some think it is solely her fault, which doesn't seem very fair.

PLEASE BE MY VALENTINE pic.twitter.com/6MDEFi6jhl — bruhsef (@clipZgod) February 14, 2021

Happy simp day pic.twitter.com/GNoM9jO5vb — Vicente Rangel Dominguez (@VicenteRangelD1) February 14, 2021

Some users decided to shoot their shot under the tweet.

Hi poki ❤️ i just wanted to say i really love you and i want to go on a date with you i’m the one who drops 20$ on your stream everyday you can dm if you want ☺️ i have the last 130$ on my paypal that i’m gonna drop next stream just so we can meet ilysm i want to date really bad — Ceo Drippy🤓 (@CeoDrippy2) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Finally I can declare my undying love and respect for you without feeling judged by society. — GrimVysion (@GVysion) February 14, 2021

There were also some very unsettling tweets.

Celebrating by myself. Anybody wanna join? pic.twitter.com/r7QVgoq7eb — Goose Wayne Batman (@GooseWayneTV) February 14, 2021

happy valentine’s day my queen pic.twitter.com/LLfmyaYC4g — Comfy (@comfyjungle) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Overall, everyone appreciated Pokimane for her positivity and humor.

Related: The Simp song ft. Pokimane and Belle Delphine drops on YouTube

Pokimane's trouble with simps are far from over

Pokimane has had issues with viewers of her channel that behave inappropriately. Recently, she has taken a more positive outlook on the simp situation.

She has accepted that there are "simps" and started to joke about it. This has helped her cope with this strange culture derived from the internet.

Advertisement

She has reiterated to her fans to not treat her like some object or trophy. She has limited her donation cap so that no one is put into a bad financial situation because of their interest in her. She has also warned viewers who are attempting to impress her with money or random comments.

It is likely that Pokimane will never be completely done with simps, but she's handling the bizarre situation quite well.

Related: Pokimane risks Twitch ban by saying "Simp" multiple times on live stream