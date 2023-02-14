Salt & Straw introduces new Chocolatiers ice cream collection

As of February 2023, Salt & Straw is pleased to introduce the new Chocolatiers ice cream range. The name of the collection comes from the fact that the national ice cream chain has collaborated with numerous chocolatiers to develop all-new flavors.

The official website introduces the all-new series:

"Five carefully crafted flavors with the most renowned chocolatiers in the country. Nothing says love like a box of chocolate ice cream. The new chocolate and ice cream creations, arriving in time for Valentine's Day, have an earthier approach, with each chocolatier earning its premier spot in the lineup."

The following flavors are available in the Chocolatiers Series:

Fran's Almond Gold Bar - Bite-sized pieces of Fran's Almond Gold Bars mixed into salted vanilla ice cream and caramel and dark chocolate stracciatella.

- Bite-sized pieces of Fran's Almond Gold Bars mixed into salted vanilla ice cream and caramel and dark chocolate stracciatella. Cloudforest Chocolate Ishpingo & Mang o - A tart lemon verbena sherbet spiced with ishpingo (a cinnamon-like spice grown in Ecuador) swirled with a dark chocolate ice cream and a ribbon of mango curd.

o - A tart lemon verbena sherbet spiced with ishpingo (a cinnamon-like spice grown in Ecuador) swirled with a dark chocolate ice cream and a ribbon of mango curd. Dandelion Cocoa Nibs & Frangipane - Dandelion’s dark cocoa nibs are steeped to create a delicious Roasted chocolate ice cream mixed with candied dark cocoa and a frangipane swirl with crushed almonds.

- Dandelion’s dark cocoa nibs are steeped to create a delicious Roasted chocolate ice cream mixed with candied dark cocoa and a frangipane swirl with crushed almonds. Compartres Coffee & Love Nuts - Coffee ice cream with Compartes Love Nuts, pecans sprinkled with sea salt and coated in 14 layers of chocolate.

- Coffee ice cream with Compartes Love Nuts, pecans sprinkled with sea salt and coated in 14 layers of chocolate. Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella - Guanabana sherbet with dark chocolate stracciatella.

What is so special and extravagant about Salt & Straw's Chocolatiers ice cream collection?

Salt & Straw has expanded its ice cream business in an effort to deep-dive into the chocolate market for 2023. The new flavors span across the west coast from California to its native Oregon, up to Seattle, the home of chocolate royalty, before turning coarse and heading to Miami for some roasted Columbian cocoa nibs. Customers can buy these unique ice cream and chocolate pairings, which are available in a cup or cone.

The name of the 2023 Chocolatiers Series indicates that it is all about the chocolatiers, who offer something unique in addition to the usual mass-produced chocolate chunks. The five chocolatiers who have been welcomed into the exclusive Salt & Straw ice cream club guarantee that their specialty ingredients and ethically sourced cacao beans will be extra-ordinarily combined with out-of-the-box flavors.

The company's most recent cream was launched in December 2022 and featured an eggnog ice cream collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The limited-edition scoops, dubbed Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog, included Johnson's Teremana's Reposado tequila brand and Amontillado sherry.

Poll : 0 votes