Sam's Club releases new Cinnamon Rolls: Price, availability, and more details explored

Cinnamon Rolls, a revamped bakery item from Sam’s Club, replaced the previous eight-count Member’s Mark All Butter Cinnamon Rolls in February 2025. The new 10-count Member’s Mark Iced Cinnamon Rolls faced initial criticism for skimpy icing but were updated after customer feedback. Priced at $8.98, the pull-apart rolls now come with extra icing and are available in-store.

They are sold in resealable tins, requiring no refrigeration. Each roll is glazed and iced after baking, with a focus on convenience and versatility for breakfast, dessert, or celebrations. Sam’s Club emphasizes the rolls’ soft texture, gooey cinnamon filling, and tangy cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Rolls' highlights: packaging, ingredients, and versatility

Member’s Mark Iced Cinnamon Rolls (Image via Sam's Club)

The Member’s Mark Iced Cinnamon Rolls come in a 35-ounce tin containing 10 pull-apart rolls. Key features include:

Resealable container for freshness.

No refrigeration is required, with storage based on the use-by date.

Bioengineered ingredients include enriched flour, palm oil margarine, and cream cheese icing.

Allergen warnings for milk, wheat, and soy.

Sam’s Club markets the rolls as suitable for breakfast with coffee or as a dessert paired with vanilla ice cream. The 10-count rolls are available year-round in Sam’s Club bakery sections nationwide for $8.98. The product is covered by the Sam’s Club Member Satisfaction Guarantee, allowing returns if quality expectations aren’t met.

Heating instructions for optimal flavor

These new rolls are available in a 35-ounce tin (Image via Sam's Club)

Sam’s Club provides two methods to warm the rolls:

Microwave: Remove from the tin, heat on a microwave-safe plate for 10–20 seconds, and cool before serving.

Oven: Preheat to 300°F, warm the tin for 3–8 minutes, and cool.

The brand notes that heating enhances the soft, gooey texture.

Member’s Mark brand emphasizes affordability and quality

As part of Sam’s Club’s private label, the Cinnamon Rolls align with Member’s Mark’s focus on premium yet budget-friendly products. The line prioritizes eco-friendly packaging and transparent labeling, though this specific product includes bioengineered ingredients. The rolls contain:

Dough : Enriched wheat flour, sugar, margarine (palm oil, soybean oil), cinnamon, and preservatives like cultured wheat flour.

: Enriched wheat flour, sugar, margarine (palm oil, soybean oil), cinnamon, and preservatives like cultured wheat flour. Icing : Sugar, cream cheese, palm oil, and natural flavors.

: Sugar, cream cheese, palm oil, and natural flavors. Glaze: Water, sugar, corn syrup, and artificial preservatives.

The product is not vegan or gluten-free due to milk, wheat, and soy components.

Customer Feedback Drives Excellence

While the initial rollout faced critiques over icing quantity, Sam’s Club swiftly reformulated the recipe, doubling down on the creamy topping and updating product photos. Instagram reviews, like one from @Samsclubfoodreview, now rate them 9/10, noting a “gooey cinnamon filling” and tangy icing. As one Instagram user @samsclubmembers posted about the rolls, the post was met with comments like:

"I just pop them in the microwave for like 13 seconds and they’re perfect"

Fans are loving the new cinnamon roll by Sam's Club (Image via Instagram/@samsclubmembers)

The updated version now earns rave reviews, with fans praising its “soft, gooey” texture and balanced sweetness.

Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Iced Cinnamon Rolls prioritize convenience and crowd-pleasing flavor, ideal for families or gatherings. With clear heating instructions and a resealable tin, the product caters to quick meals and hassle-free hosting. While allergen-conscious shoppers may need alternatives, the rolls offer a budget-friendly option for those seeking a versatile sweet treat.

