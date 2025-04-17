Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' relationship timeline explored amid reported split after 5 years

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, known for playing an onscreen couple on the Netflix drama Sex/Life, have reportedly split after dating for five years. Citing "sources," Page Six on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, relayed that the pair broke up in the "last few weeks."

Ad

They met on the sets of their show in 2020. Sex/Life centers around suburban mom Billie (Shahi), who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), and ex-boyfriend, Brad (Demos). While it was cancelled after two seasons, the pair developed an offscreen romance.

According to the source, allegedly, the actress was the one who initiated the split with Adam. It is worth noting that neither star has officially confirmed their separation.

Ad

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

The couple at the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos met while working on their Netflix show sometime in 2020. According to People, filming for the show began in August 2020, and a month later, Demos shared a photo of them hanging out on the sets, writing:

Ad

"Billie and Brad."

Ad

It is worth noting that the actress was previously married to Shameless star Steve Howey. They have three children. In an April 2023 interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she clarified that they had split in May 2020 before she started dating Adam Demos.

While it remains unclear when they exactly began their relationship, the onscreen couple went public with their real-life romance in a December 31, 2020, Instagram post. They shared a black and white photo of themselves with their faces covered.

Ad

In a June 2021 interview with People, Shahi explained that she was "blown away" when she first met Demos, adding:

"We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

Ad

Sarah Shahi continued to praise his acting, noting that it was a "privilege" to work with him.

Over the next few months, the couple shared several social media posts together, including their trips to Georgia and New York.

Ad

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos made their red carpet debut at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica in December 2021. Demos wore a checked suit and pants, while Shahi rocked a metallic silver ensemble.

In April 2022, the couple sparked engagement rumors after paparazzi spotted the actress wearing a ring on her left hand. In August, while they were in Adam's hometown in Australia, the actor was photographed wearing a band on his ring finger, according to Extra. The two instances sparked rumors that they were secretly married. However, neither star confirmed the same.

Ad

In a March 2023 interview with Haute Living, Demos revealed that they kept their work and home life separate. He noted that it was "quite easy," as they met as actors. He explained that their offscreen romance only helped with their performance. Sarah Shahi echoed the sentiment during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show the same month.

During her Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast interview (April 2023), Shahi explained that she fell for Demos "over time." She elaborated that after getting to know him as a person, she found their values aligned. She added:

Ad

"I also really respected how he talked about his mom and how he talked about women. There was just so much that I started seeing over time that made me go, ‘Oh, you're kind of everything I've ever wanted.’ And that's when we started being together."

The couple continues to share updates about their relationship on Instagram, including heartfelt messages during each other's birthdays.

Ad

Ad

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter this February, Sarah Shahi expressed her desire to work with Demos again. She noted that after Sex/Life ended, there were other projects, but "nothing felt right."

The pair has yet to publicly comment on the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More