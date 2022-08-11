"Saw that coming": Why are MasterChef fans not shocked by Bri's elimination in Episode 11? 

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants battled against each other in their first-ever mystery box challenge. It was curated by guest judge and Season 3 winner Christina Ha. The chefs had to use all the ingredients and create a unique Vietnamese dish.
Episode 11 of MasterChef showcased the excited contestants when Christine Ha walked into the kitchen. Dara and Amanda couldn't control their emotions and broke down crying. Christine Ha is one of the most memorable and popular winners from the past seasons. While everyone aimed to please her with their dishes, three contestants found themselves in the bottom three.
One amongst them was Bri, whose dish lacked passion and flavor. The judges were least impressed with her dish, which caused her to be eliminated this week from the famed reality TV competition series.
Read more about Bri's Vietnamese dish from this week's mystery box challenge.
Bri's lack of flavor in her dish caused her to be eliminated this week from MasterChef Season 12, Episode 11
Last week Bri led the red team to victory as the team captain. Back again this week, she was determined to continue to impress the judges. Throughout the mystery box challenge, she kept calm and was confident with her dish. Sadly, it wasn't her lucky week. The MasterChef contestant was the first one in the bottom three this week.
She presented the judges with her Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles, and Coconut-Lime Sauce. Judge Joe thought it lacked taste. Aaron added that the dish lacked passion and tasted very flat. Gordon Ramsay shared that the dish completely missed the mark.
When guest judge Christine Ha tasted the MasterChef contestant's dish, she shared that it was too dull and that her coconut-lime sauce was too thick. Joining Bri at the bottom was Brandi with her Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots & Daikon.
After tasting her dish, Gordon Ramsay shared that although the pork tasted nice, it lacked heat. As for Christine, she shared that the noodles were bland and that it needed a sauce of some kind. The final contestant at the bottom was Emily with her Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables, and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip.
Aaron was taken aback by how dry and stripped down the dish was. As for Joe, he shared that the dish lacked love, intelligence, and strategy. Although Christine loved the dish's texture, she shared that it lacked some kind of sauce.
The judges were torn apart when deliberating who needed to be sent home because each dish lacked something. Ultimately, the MasterChef judges decided to send Bri home because her dish didn't taste like authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
Fans weren't surprised by Bri's elimination from the MasterChef kitchen
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was Bri's time to leave the competition. Alternatively, many weren't surprised by her exit, as Bri had found herself at the bottom quite a few times since the series premiered.
MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.