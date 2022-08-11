"Saw that coming": Why are MasterChef fans not shocked by Bri's elimination in Episode 11? 

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants battled against each other in their first-ever mystery box challenge. It was curated by guest judge and Season 3 winner Christina Ha. The chefs had to use all the ingredients and create a unique Vietnamese dish.

lyssa @lyssalikes Saw that coming. Happy Brandi was the most safe. I really liked Bri in the team challenge, but it wouldn’t have been fair to keep her after three trips to the bottom since they booted Tommy (deservedly don’t get me wrong) after three trips to the bottom. Still sad tho #masterchef Saw that coming. Happy Brandi was the most safe. I really liked Bri in the team challenge, but it wouldn’t have been fair to keep her after three trips to the bottom since they booted Tommy (deservedly don’t get me wrong) after three trips to the bottom. Still sad tho #masterchef

Episode 11 of MasterChef showcased the excited contestants when Christine Ha walked into the kitchen. Dara and Amanda couldn't control their emotions and broke down crying. Christine Ha is one of the most memorable and popular winners from the past seasons. While everyone aimed to please her with their dishes, three contestants found themselves in the bottom three.

One amongst them was Bri, whose dish lacked passion and flavor. The judges were least impressed with her dish, which caused her to be eliminated this week from the famed reality TV competition series.

Read more about Bri's Vietnamese dish from this week's mystery box challenge.

Bri's lack of flavor in her dish caused her to be eliminated this week from MasterChef Season 12, Episode 11

Last week Bri led the red team to victory as the team captain. Back again this week, she was determined to continue to impress the judges. Throughout the mystery box challenge, she kept calm and was confident with her dish. Sadly, it wasn't her lucky week. The MasterChef contestant was the first one in the bottom three this week.

She presented the judges with her Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles, and Coconut-Lime Sauce. Judge Joe thought it lacked taste. Aaron added that the dish lacked passion and tasted very flat. Gordon Ramsay shared that the dish completely missed the mark.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX



We'll see you next week for an all-new 2-hour episode of The plating queen's reign will live on. We'll miss you @theplatingqueen We'll see you next week for an all-new 2-hour episode of #MasterChef The plating queen's reign will live on. We'll miss you @theplatingqueen! 😢We'll see you next week for an all-new 2-hour episode of #MasterChef. https://t.co/pr5gkqFgdf

When guest judge Christine Ha tasted the MasterChef contestant's dish, she shared that it was too dull and that her coconut-lime sauce was too thick. Joining Bri at the bottom was Brandi with her Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots & Daikon.

After tasting her dish, Gordon Ramsay shared that although the pork tasted nice, it lacked heat. As for Christine, she shared that the noodles were bland and that it needed a sauce of some kind. The final contestant at the bottom was Emily with her Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables, and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip.

Aaron was taken aback by how dry and stripped down the dish was. As for Joe, he shared that the dish lacked love, intelligence, and strategy. Although Christine loved the dish's texture, she shared that it lacked some kind of sauce.

The judges were torn apart when deliberating who needed to be sent home because each dish lacked something. Ultimately, the MasterChef judges decided to send Bri home because her dish didn't taste like authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

Fans weren't surprised by Bri's elimination from the MasterChef kitchen

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was Bri's time to leave the competition. Alternatively, many weren't surprised by her exit, as Bri had found herself at the bottom quite a few times since the series premiered.

FACELESS @iLays_Low

#MasterChef Bri inda bottom 3 again.. She better not start cryin like usual.. Bri inda bottom 3 again.. She better not start cryin like usual..#MasterChef

Olive  @Theolivepit04



She hasn’t been very consistent this season, but she definitely tried her best. Gonna miss seeing her in future episodes. Peeped at some #MasterChef spoilers since I wasn’t able to watch it tonight (I’ll watch it on Hulu instead) and ouch….. Bri finally got eliminated.She hasn’t been very consistent this season, but she definitely tried her best. Gonna miss seeing her in future episodes. Peeped at some #MasterChef spoilers since I wasn’t able to watch it tonight (I’ll watch it on Hulu instead) and ouch….. Bri finally got eliminated. She hasn’t been very consistent this season, but she definitely tried her best. Gonna miss seeing her in future episodes.

lyssa @lyssalikes That being said as kinda bummed as I am that Bri went home, we still wouldn’t have had this problem if @Felixfang217 was picked instead. On any of the past few individuals tbh. Sorry but I’ll never forgive the judges for not picking her over some of the early boots #MasterChef That being said as kinda bummed as I am that Bri went home, we still wouldn’t have had this problem if @Felixfang217 was picked instead. On any of the past few individuals tbh. Sorry but I’ll never forgive the judges for not picking her over some of the early boots #MasterChef

Beverly @Bevvie307 One cannot be in the bottom three time and again and expect to continue in the competition. It was Bri’s time to go #masterchef One cannot be in the bottom three time and again and expect to continue in the competition. It was Bri’s time to go #masterchef

Cherry 🍒 @GlitterNGold64 #MasterChef Everybody on the tag excited that Bri is going Everybody on the tag excited that Bri is going 😂😂😂😂 #MasterChef

🦔🌻 Dee 🌻🦔 @miss_tweedledee Bye Bri sorry that bald egg used his grubby ass hands all over your food #MasterChef Bye Bri sorry that bald egg used his grubby ass hands all over your food #MasterChef

Chelle @ChelleJey I figured Bri was going home tonight. #MasterChef I figured Bri was going home tonight. #MasterChef

missearl @zbabster #MasterChef Bye, Bri. Paste on the tongue doesn’t cut it. Bye, Bri. Paste on the tongue doesn’t cut it.😏#MasterChef

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

