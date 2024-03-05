Scotland-based production already working on Willy Wonka Experience-inspired horror movie

Just over a week after Glasgow-based event company House of Illuminati organized a Willy Wonka Experience that started with high expectations and ended with tears and police being summoned, a Scotland-based production company, Kaledonia Pictures, is making a movie inspired by the real-life event.

The film, currently titled The Unknown, is not directly based on the event. Instead, it is based on a character who appeared in the Glasgow event and was called "The Unknown" on social media platforms like X.

The movie will reportedly follow a couple who visit the remote Scottish Highlands after the death of their son, Charlie, unaware of the events that await them.

The production company has also revealed that they are planning a late 2024 release since work on the film has already begun. This is quite shocking, considering that the event is just days old.

What is The Unknown all about?

The Unknown is not exactly a horror tale of how children go to an event expecting a great immersive experience and end up in tears in a sparsely decorated warehouse. Rather, it is a story of a couple trying to escape the death of their son in the remote Scottish Highlands, only to find more horror awaiting them.

The official preview for the film, as revealed by Kaledonia Pictures, reads:

"The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them."

The company has also shared their excitement with Bloody Disgusting, saying:

"We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide."

The Unknown is plotting a late 2024 release, which should keep this viral event relevant.

What happened at the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience?

The unofficial Willy Wonka Experience, which was advertised as an "immersive experience," ended in a disaster last weekend when kids and their parents reached the venue only to find a sparsely decorated warehouse that looked nothing like the AI pictures that were used to advertise it.

The Willy Wonka-themed event ended with kids in tears and police being called to the venue. The organizers pulled the plug on the event before it concluded. Over 850 tickets were reportedly refunded, and more refunds are on the way as agitated parents took over social media platforms to express what had gone wrong.

The infamous event did give rise to many viral trends, including the Unknown, which was a character seen at the venue but had no connection to the real Willy Wonka universe.

The Unknown is set for a late 2024 release. More updates are expected soon.