Scout's Honor: 5 horrifying discoveries revealed in the documentary 

Netflix released one of the most shocking documentary films, titled Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, on September 6, 2023. Depicting actual events, the docufilm is based on the s*xual assaults that occurred within the National Boy Scouts of America organization.

The Boy Scouts Foundation is where young students are trained to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lifetimes. However, Netflix's recent documentary, Scout's Honor, sheds light on the dark aspects of this foundation, raising questions about its authenticity and the safety of children.

Founded in 1908, the organization soon realized a significant threat, which they referred to as the "Red Flag List" or "Perversion Files." The foundation was cautious about this file due to its potential to damage its reputation, so they kept it hidden from everyone, as it contained sensitive information about the BSA students. Scout's Honor features statements from real victims and was made with the initiative to ensure that no more children will suffer such s*xual assaults.

Perversion Files and 4 other horrifying truths revealed in Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

1) 82,000+ s*xually assaulted BSA students

Shockingly, over 82,209 victims from all over the US have filed cases against the BSA for the organization's involvement in s*xually assaulting them. Although the BSA remained silent and attempted to cover up its wrongdoings, the truth surfaced to the public after the number of victims continued to increase.

As a precautionary measure, the BSA stated that they would compensate the victims. However, there has been no information available on the steps taken by the BSA thus far.

2) The mystery of the "Perversion Files"

Yes, they named the file containing the details of s*xual offenders "Perversion Files." It is disturbing that these assaults date back to the 1920s, with the first case being registered in 1987. Instead of addressing the issue, the BSA kept its silence, allowing the list of victims to grow. Thanks to the efforts of investigative reporter Patrick Boyle, the "Perversion Files" came to light, which helped thousands of victims to come forward.

3) Lack of background checks of BSA volunteers and the assault by the chairman

Former BSA member Michael Johnson states that his attempts to reform the BSA and eliminate abusers were in vain. He states:

"The Boy Scouts of America are not safe for kids. It is safer, but it is not safe for kids."

When he suggested background checks on volunteers in the BSA for the safety of children, the foundation rejected his idea, citing the cost. Jhnson reportedly worked for the BSA for ten years as the youth protection director.

4) Former BSA chariman faces child p*rnography charges

Aside from that, Douglas Smith, who was the former chairman of the BSA and worked for the organization for 40 years, faced child p*rnography charges by the FBI. What's horrifying is that he was the person responsible for protecting children against s*xual assaults within the organization. Michael Johnson stated that he was shocked to discover that the rules had been made by an assailant.

5) Not a single police record

Over the years, from 1920 to 1987, all cases of p*dophilia were hushed up. Moreover, the criminals were quietly asked to leave the organization without any police complaints being filed, shocking the public with the unethical conduct of this foundation. When the crimes were finally exposed, a 150,000-page document (the Red Flag list) was submitted against the BSA in 2012 that contained all the details about the abuses.

Exposing the dark and gritty truth behind the doors of BSA, Netflix presented in Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America exposed the wrongdoings that the organization has engaged in over the years. To know more, watch this documentary on Netflix.