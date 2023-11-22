Sea Moss Gel Update: What happened to Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart-invested business after Shark Tank? 

Alexiou Gibson founded the successful multimillion-dollar business of edible Sea Moss Gel as a result of his pursuit of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Today, Alexiou leads his firm, The Transformation Factory, to new heights of success following his appearance on the hit ABC show The Shark Tank season 13 in 2022.

As of 2023, Sea Moss Gel is still a raging success story. Combining his innate zeal for entrepreneurship with the considerable resources of Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart, CEO Alexiou has been able to not only expand his line of products but also improve the efficiency and customer base of his enterprise.

Updating its previous direct-to-customer sales policy, Sea Moss Gel is now available on many e-commerce platforms including Amazon.

A quick glance at Sea Moss Gel and their journey on The Shark Tank

Alexiou first made his appearance on Shark Tank, seeking a shark investment of $500,000 for 5% equity. Alexiou's pitch instantly found takers within the sharks, including Kevin Hart who was quick to offer $500k for 20% equity. He also invited fellow shark Barbara Corcoran to come on board the deal and split the equity.

Kevin O'Leary was next to offer Alexiou $500k for 30% equity. However, when Alexiou retorted with a pitch for $800k for 20% equity, Barbara withdrew. Eventually, Mark Cuban came in on the deal with Kevin Hart and together the two invested $600k in Sea Moss Gel for 20% equity.

Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban were impressed by Alexiou's Shark Tank pitch promoting Sea Moss Gel. The sought-after liquid is fresh from the shelves of Alexiou's own The Transformation Factory, which has revolutionized the weight-loss market with its minerally enriched plant-based product.

Alexiou Gibson's inspiring story behind forming The Transformation Factory

Sea moss is a plant rich in minerals that is gaining traction in the health food industry because research has demonstrated its ability to aid in weight loss and digestion. Gibson believes that by putting this into practice, many lives will be changed, just as his own was.

Part of the reason behind Sea Moss Gel's success story is the fact that its CEO Alexiou himself places infallible faith in his product and was the first to use it. Alexiou was living under the shadow of obesity and clocked in at almost 500 lbs when he was nineteen years old. He was warned by his doctors that due to his excessive weight gain, he would not live to see past his 30th birthday.

As the prognosis shook him out of his reverie, Alexiou pledged to lose weight and toe the line of a healthy lifestyle. Eventually, along with his daily workout routines, he started incorporating mineral-rich sea moss into his diet. He would also add sea moss to his grandmother's lattes to nourish her back to health.

Alexiou kept a detailed record of his weight-loss journey on his Instagram. Within a short period of time, The Transformation Factory saw a huge growth in their business and registered almost 800% growth within the first month of operation.

Within a short span of time, Sea Moss Gel has entrenched itself firmly in the healthcare industry, with its uses ranging from weight-loss assistance to aiding healthy digestion.

Due to the many virtues of his popular product, Alexiou was able to land a $600,000 deal with the Sharks who were eager to invest in his startup and be a part of the impending change. According to Looper, the startup is estimated to be making business worth $4 million while their net worth has grown to a whopping $3.85 million, with nearly 2,000 units being sold daily.