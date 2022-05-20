The Transformation Factory on Shark Tank: Here’s how founder’s 500 pound weight loss journey inspired him to launch business

The Shark Tank Season 13 finale is all set to air on ABC this Friday, May 20. The Transformation Factory, an interesting business founded by Alexiou Gibson, will appear on the show to present a pitch. The company sells edible seaweed moss gel.

Gibson was inspired to start his business after his own weight loss journey during which consuming sea moss was a crucial habit in his healthy diet routine. He weighed 500 pounds at the age of 19, which led to severe health issues. His physician said that he would not survive till the age of 30, and that it was too late to transform his body significantly.

However, the founder didn’t lose hope and changed his lifestyle completely. He became vegan and focused on eating healthy. According to him, seaweed moss hugely contributed to his weight loss and so he decided to start his own business selling edible sea moss.

Who is Shark Tank participant Alexiou Gibson?

Alexiou Gibson is the founder of The Transformation Factory (TTF). He is also a former NASA intern and a recipient of several prestigious awards and scholarships, including the Martin Luther King leadership Award, the Global Citizen Award, and the Buick Engineering Scholarship.

TTF is not his only venture as he has been running a service production company called HAM for over eight years.

Gibson's health issues are mentioned on the TTF website as follows:

“Alexiou started his transformation in 2014 when his physician told him that he would not live to see thirty. Weighing in at over 500 lbs. at 19 years of age, he was told that his body was in disrepair and he was too far gone to make any significant changes to his health. At that time his body was riddled with multiple chronic conditions. He also had respiratory conditions making it difficult to walk long distances.”

Gibson currently has a much healthier lifestyle and is thriving professionally. The Transformation Factory, his entrepreneurial venture, sells flavored sea moss blended with fruits so that it tastes better. Apparently, the edible item can also be used as a facemask. The key ingredient, sea moss, is extracted by farmers using sustainable and socially responsible farming methods.

The website reads:

"Our sea moss is “wildcrafted” which means that we harvest it from its natural “wild” habitat in unpolluted waters without the use of any type of chemical fertilizers or pesticides.”

The health benefits of consuming the product include better digestion, weight loss, and faster metabolism.

Where to buy TTF products?

Interested buyers can purchase The Transformation Factory products from the company’s website. The gel comes in a glass jar with a lid.

The raw sea moss gel costs $30.99, while the fruit-flavored jars are priced at $35.99. The flavors include pineapple, strawberry banana, dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, elderberry and soursop. The Goji Berry sea moss gel is priced slightly higher at $43.99.

The company also offers sea moss capsules, raw sea moss (make your own gel) and multiple combo packs.

TTF's Alexiou Gibson will appear on Shark Tank Season 13 finale

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 24 is the season finale, and it will welcome four businesses. Alexiou Gibson’s The Transformation Factory is one of them, the others being Project Pollo, Aqua Boxing Glove and The Players Trunk.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank’s new episode mentions The Transformation Factory:

“An entrepreneur from Wellington, Florida, introduces his line of health products using nature’s most powerful superfood.”

The sharks for the evening will be Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban. Actor Kevin Hart will join the panel as a guest shark for the Shark Tank Season 13 finale.

The upcoming episode will air on ABC on Friday, May 20 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee