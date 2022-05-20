How does Shark Tank product Aqua Boxing Glove work? Process, founder, cost and more explained ahead of season finale

Shark Tank Season 13 is set to air a brand new episode this Friday on ABC, featuring four new businesses. One of them is Aqua Boxing Glove, which uses water for weight resistance.

The founder of the company is Tony Adeniran, who is also a professional boxer with a “3-0 lifetime record.” The entrepreneur will appear on Shark Tank to showcase Aqua Boxing Glove. The official synopsis of the season 13 finale episode mentioned Adeniran’s business as it read:

“A professional boxer from Houston, Texas, steps into the ring and presents his all-in-one total body fitness tool designed to take your workouts to the next level.”

What is the process to use Aqua Boxing Glove?

Using Aqua Boxing Glove is pretty simple. Customers just have to add water inside the glove as per one’s desired resistance. A 1lb measuring bottle comes with the product. The company’s website advises seeking a certified coach or training program’s supervision and guidance. Then, start training by wearing these water gloves.

The science behind the work of the gloves has been mentioned on the website. It reads:

“The volatile or unpredictable movement of water weight produces increased stimulation to primary, secondary and even tertiary muscle groups required for punching (and other motions). This makes for a quality, high calorie burning workout in less time!”

The idea behind creating Aqua Boxing Glove was to have an effective and portable training tool. Tony Adeniran started his business with a Kickstarter campaign, raising $40,706 in September last year. Apart from his business, he also runs a fitness/boxing gym, Black Stallion Boxing Plus, where he works as a coach.

Meanwhile, the website has listed some high-profile clients from the sports fraternity who use gloves for training. The athletes are NBA player Rudy Gay, INDYCAR driver Patricio O’Ward, and WBA Super Flyweight World champions Joshua Franco and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

Where to buy?

Interested buyers can purchase Aqua Boxing Gloves from the company's website or Amazon. The products are available on pre-order on the site.

One glove costs $99, while a carrying sports duffel bag is priced at $39.99 and polyester quick hand wraps at $20.

When will Aqua Boxing Glove’s Tony Adeniran appear on Shark Tank?

Tony Adeniran is the founder of Aqua Boxing Glove and will showcase his business pitch in Shark Tank Season 13 finale (episode 24). It will air on Friday, May 20 at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

Apart from Aqua Boxing Glove, the episode will also welcome three more businesses — Project Pollo, The Players Trunk and The Transformation Project.

Shark Tank season 13 episode 24 will be graced by guest shark Kevin Hart, who made his debut on the show this season. He will join the regular panel of sharks including Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran.

ABC airs new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.

Edited by Saman