"SIT DOWN before Father Time sits you down": Kevin Hart sends hilarious warning to older men after seeing LA Lakers fan tear ACL 

In the LA Lakers' most recent duel against the Houston Rockets, one of the Lakers fans injured themselves during halftime. Fans are typically invited by the staff of the home team to participate in a variety of basketball events with cash prizes and gift certificates on the line. Unfortunately, one fan ended up tearing his ACL during the half-court shot event.

With $55,000 on the line, it appeared that the fan gave it his all with the half-court shot which resulted in an Achilles injury. Prominent comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart couldn't help but make fun of the fan who hurt himself. Considering how the fan seemed to be on the older side, Hart hilariously sent a message to older fans stating that they should know when Father Time is already taking over.

"My man popped his Achilles trying to do a half court shot at the lakers game," Hart said on his Instagram post. "Man Father Time is UNDEFEATED. Fellas we gotta stop this madness. ... SIT DOWN before Father Time sits you down. This s**t got me dying"

Recapping LeBron James' monster game that helped the LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets

After their heated battle back in the 2023 NBA Playoffs(Lakers vs Grizzlies), James found a new rival in Dillon Brooks, which might be his motivation whenever they play the Houston Rockets. The Rockets signed Brooks to an $80 million deal after the Memphis Grizzlies decided not to renew his contract.

During their matchup on Sunday night, the "King" and the "Villain" went at each other the entire game. In typical Brooks fashion, he did everything he could to get in James' head. Unfortunately for him, this only pushed LeBron to shine bright in LA.

LeBron James popped off with 37 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. He was in the zone, shooting 73.6% from the field. At one point, James even hit the "Too Small" celebration on Dillon Brooks after knocking down a tough floater over him. Ultimately, the LA Lakers beat the Rockets 105-104. While some did criticize the Lakers for nearly losing to the Rockets, it was one of LeBron's most unforgettable performances of the season.