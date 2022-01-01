'Seal Team' takeaway: The power of teamwork 

All it takes is teamwork, and a group of stupidly brave seals, to turn over the food chain. Seal Team teaches us that very lesson.

Directed by Greig Cameron and co-directed by Kane Croudace, Netflix's recent animation, Seal Team, is produced by the Trigger Fish Animation studios based in Cape Town, South Africa. It follows the story of Quinn and his ragtag team of seals who embark on a mission to rid seal island of the threat of sharks.

'Seal Team' plot

When Quinn loses his best friend to a shark attack during a food run, he makes a resolution to stop the vicious beasts from terrorizing the seal island. The endeavor meant that the seals could live in peace and venture out into the deep waters in search of food.

He recruits a team of equally stupid and brave seals who share his vision. With the help of Claggart, the old navy seal, Quinn and his squad of four gather reinforcements and prepare themselves for war with the predatory sharks who lurk in the deep waters, preying on seals.

The Seal Team succeeded in their mission of saving the seals under shark attack and also bringing safety to the seal island by setting up their own defense system to keep away the sharks. Quinn's stupidly brave plan was ultimately a success.

The importance of teamwork

What makes a squad of stupidly brave seals take on and defeat a school of sharks? It is teamwork. Seal Team is a lesson on the importance of camaraderie. Could Quinn himself have succeeded in his mission?

The answer is possibly no. It was only with the faith and cooperation of Claggart, Gerald, Beth, Switch, Dolph, and the Magnificent Jing, that Quinn was able to defeat the sharks and bring safety to the seal island.

Quinn's plan to defeat the sharks, which was earlier considered ridiculous by all the other seals, was ultimately manifested because some of them decided to believe in him and help with the mission.

Without teamwork and strategy, Quinn would have failed. Thus, the success of the mission cannot be solely attributed to him. It was the Seal Team's credit.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul