'Seal Team' takeaway: The pun in the title 

Seal Team, Netflix's latest animation, brings viewers a squad of seals on a reckless mission, determined to succeed or die trying. The seals of the seal island are tired of living in fear of the dangerous sharks who live in the deep waters and make their lives a living hell.

In such a situation a brave and reckless seal comes forward with a plan to do something about the menace.

Seal Team is directed by Greig Cameron and co-directed by Kane Croudace. It is produced by the Trigger Fish Animation studios, based in Cape Town, South Africa.

'Seal Team': What is it about?

When Quinn loses his best friend to a shark attack, he decides that he must do something to stop the predatory sharks from preying on the seals. With that in mind, he assembled a team of seals who were willing to help him get rid of the sharks and teach them a lesson.

Quinn designs the most ingenious plans to drive his mission towards success. With the aid of his friends and an old navy seal Claggart, Quinn is able to succeed.

The pun in the title

The pun in the title of the animation is very stark. 'Seal Team' is the abbreviation of The United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) Teams, who are the U.S. Navy's primary special operations force and a component of the Naval Special Warfare Command. Their primary job involves eliminating high-level targets and gathering intelligence on the enemies.

Netflix's Seal Team is a pun on that. The seals who form the 'Seal' Team are also involved in a highly dangerous mission, risking their lives to eliminate high-priority enemies, the sharks.

The team comprises of an actual navy seal, gulls who scour the skies and report back with intelligence on the enemies, and of course, a group of brave land seals who are stupid enough to engage in such a dangerous mission that is 'certain death-y.'

Apart from the title, the dialogs and animation are also replete with punchlines and puns that do justice to the title.

If you love puns, then Seal Team might just be the perfect watch. Catch Seal Team on Netflix.

