"Season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1"- Robert Kirkman on Invincible season 2

With the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Invincible arriving in November, there is a lot to look forward to, especially after the brutal twist at the end of the first season, which capped off a perfect animated show in the veins of Amazon's other hit series, The Boys.

Adapted from the superhero comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the Invincible fans who follow the comic already know that things are just about to get started in the superhero universe, which last saw Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) turn out to be the advance agent of the bloodthirsty Viltrumite Empire in the season 1 finale.

This was confirmed by Robert Kirkman, who teased a bigger and better season with Invincible season 2, which should trump the first season in every way. Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly:

"I think Invincible season 1 is a clear representation of what you're going to get from this show, but overall season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1. The overarching story of Invincible that'll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood... and possibly even into old age. So in season 2, we'll see him maturing and growing up a little bit."

He also teased that the second season is just the beginning of a universe expansion that will continue throughout the rest of the story.

"Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe"- Robert Kirkman on where the second season of Invincible would lead

Invincible season 1 saw Omni-Man lead the series for the majority of the episodes before the final revealed him to be a part of the Viltrumites, who plan to conquer the Earth. This means that not only is Omni-Man not the protector of the planet, but there are also bigger powers at play in the universe, which would actively become a part of the story in the second season.

Kirman said:

"The fact that not only did Omni-Man become a threat at the end of the first season, but he also revealed a larger threat in the Viltrumites themselves. That threat is going to come into play in season 2, and Omni-Man is not there to defend the Earth, especially from his own people. That ends up being a terrifying prospect that hangs over the series for a good long time."

He also expanded on what the second season would mean for the universe shown in the series. He added:

"Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe, an expansion of the universe. There were hints of things that are going on in season 1, and we're actually going to get to see those things. The Coalition of Planets was mentioned in season 1. The Coalition of Planets is something that we're actually going to see in season 2. And there's larger things on Earth. There are different factions, different villains, different things happening."

So, it seems that Invincible is on an upward curve, with things set to get much more entangled over the next season. It is also clear that the second season will kickstart something big that is sure to have repercussions for the future of the show.

The show will premiere its second season on November 3, 2023.