In the Disney+ show Secret Invasion, Nick Fury, played by the distinguished Samuel L. Jackson, returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after a five-year absence caused by Thanos' snap, now known as the Blip. The series reveals that ever since his return, Nick Fury has been working on a project called S.A.B.E.R, trying to protect humanity from unknown dangers from outer space.

In the series, Talos and Maria Hill discuss how Fury's disappearance, along with the disappearance of half of all life in the universe, tremendously affected the super spy in Secret Invasion. Fury was clearly not the same when he reappeared five years later in Avengers: Endgame, thanks to the efforts of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Skrulls exposed a different side of Nick Fury (Image via The Holywood Reporter)

Nick Fury's project between Avengers: Endgame and Secret Invasion

It was revealed that Nick Fury departed Earth shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as the heroes paid honor to Tony Stark and his sacrifice. Avengers: Endgame is set in 2023. Keeping this in mind, viewers were also informed that Talos replaced Fury shortly after, as shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Secret Invasion is reported to be the most current project on the MCU chronology, implying that this new series takes place in either 2025 or early 2026. (The previous MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was set in 2025.) The series reveals that Nick Fury began working on a project called S.A.B.E.R, the "greatest aerospace defense system in the history of mankind" during his 2-year sabbatical from Earth.

It's important to evaluate Nick Fury's experience inside the MCU to understand why he was changed in many ways after the Blip.

The arrival of the Skrulls and Carol Danvers, who disclosed two vital realities, was his first brush with the impossible - first and foremost, mankind was not alone in the cosmos, and their galactic neighbors were not always nice. Second, people might be gifted with frightening powers.

From that moment forward, Fury's goal has been to keep ahead of these grave dangers to mankind. When S.H.I.E.L.D. was demolished, he took a step back, knowing that the Avengers would safeguard the globe better than he could.

The realizations surrounding the Skrulls, paired with the Blip later on, served as revelations for Nick Fury, as Secret Invasion also highlights.

The series showed Fury's involvement in the development of S.A.B.E.R, a secretive covert organization commanded by Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This endeavor is a sensible reaction as S.A.B.E.R essentially operates as S.H.I.E.L.D. in space, protecting the Earth from extra-terrestrial threats, like the one posed by Thanos.

What's next for the super spy? (Image via The Holywood Reporter)

The series also ends with a tease of Fury's future as he walks into S.A.B.E.R., to complete his mission to protect humanity.

Reports suggest that Fury and S.A.B.E.R will play an important role in The Marvels as well. Fans are now excited to see where this journey may take everyone's favorite eye-patch-donning spy.