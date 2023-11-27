Seduced to Slay on ID: Why did Tess Damm and Bryan Grove kill Linda Damm? 

The upcoming episode of Seduced to Slay on ID is all set to come out with the story of Linda Damm's murder, a shocking case that dates back to 2007. What is even more shocking about this stabbing death is that the victim's juvenile daughter was an active part of the murder, making it a rare case in the history of Lafayette, Colorado.

Linda Damm was brutally murdered in her own home by Linda's daughter's boyfriend, Bryan Grove, a 17-year-old high school graduate. The intricate details of the case will be discussed in Seduced to Slay season 1, episode 2, when it airs on ID on November 27, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST.

"When single mother Linda Damm goes missing in Lafayette, Colo., police get an anonymous tip telling them where to find her body and who her unexpected killer is."

Tess and Bryan allegedly decided to get rid of Linda because she was not happy with their relationship. Linda's parenting skills were also a reason for her daughter's disdain, which ultimately led to a horrific crime.

Who was Linda Damm and how did she die?

Linda Damm was a native of Lafayette, Colorado, who lived with her daughter Tess, who was 15 at the time. Though not much is known about her outside life, Linda was quite addicted to alcohol and regularly got drunk. Reportedly, Linda often blamed her drinking on her daughter’s behavior.

Before her murder, Linda allowed Bryan Grove to move in with them at their home despite not approving her daughter's teenage relationship. She allegedly thought that this could curb her daughter's rebellious behavior.

But after Bryan and Tess started living with Linda, they soon grew tired of Linda's behavior and started wishing for her death. The two allegedly talked about this quite often, as per their friends, who opened up about the same after Linda's murder.

Soon their talks turned into plans and the two began plotting Linda Damm for her active involvement in their love life. Though the precise date of the murder remains uncertain, as they kept the body hidden, the final nail in the coffin came on a night Tess and Bryan were out dining and Linda persistently called Tess.

They put their plan into action that very night. Taking help from a friend, Jared Guy, the two went back to Linda's place. Bryan entered the house while Jared and Tess kept watch. After finding Linda in the house, Bryan grabbed 52-year-old Linda by the neck and stabbed her with a switchblade. As he could not recover the blade, he went down to grab a kitchen knife and stabbed her to death with it.

After the murder, the three young people could not dispose of the body and hid it in the trunk of their car. Bryan allegedly tried to dispose of the body with his friend Jared Smith. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, they gave up the idea and continued to enjoy Linda's house and money.

As Bryan and Tess were too young to deal with the stress, they confided in some of their friends. One friend later anonymously informed the police and had Jared Smith, Jared Guy, Bryan Grove, and Tess Damm all arrested and charged to varying degrees.

The details of Linda Damm's murder will be available on Seduced to Slay on ID.