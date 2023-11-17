5 chilling details about Laura Johnson's murder

Laura Johnson was discovered to be murdered by her husband, Greg Green, on an uneventful night of September 14, 2018. The dramatic story will be depicted in detail in the upcoming episode 1 of Final Moments season 2 on November 17, 2023.

The Laura Johnson murder case was driven to a reasonable place in terms of investigation due to the sole efforts of one of her five sons. Stephan Johnson drove out to Billings, where his mother lived with Green, and kept looking for any leads for his missing mother. The episode, which chronicles Johnson's death and its mysterious circumstances, comes with a synopsis that reads,

"Laura Johnson, a mother of five, moves in with her boyfriend in Billings, Mont., then suddenly stops communicating with her family; her son rushes halfway across the country to learn why and finds disturbing clues that explain how she vanished."

The Final Moments season 2 episode, The Red Suitcases, will be re-aired on November 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm EST on Oxygen exclusively. Meanwhile, the article takes a look at five chilling details about the Laura Johnson murder case.

Five chilling details about the Laura Johnson murder case

1) Laura Johnson's family requested a welfare check

Laura Johnson was an active Facebook user, and she regularly stayed connected with her sons and friends. Upon noticing no response from their mother for a few days, Laura's sons noted that she had not been online on Facebook for five consecutive days. This was when the family called in the local police to make a welfare check at Green's house.

A still of Laura Johnson (Image via Billings Police Department)

However, the police officers who turned up at the house faced a locked gate apart from the intimidation by Green's canines. They made a stop at her work, as Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department mentioned,

"Officers went to Ms. Johnson’s work and advised that her last day of work was on the 13th, and she had not been to work since then."

Laura's son and daughter-in-law, Stephan and Casey, were also received by the canines at Green's house when they moved around Billings to look for any leads.

2) Discovering the surveillance footage

Stephan and Casey's incessant efforts led to the discovery of the surveillance footage from Greg Green's neighbor's home security system. The security camera, in this case, pointed towards Laura and Green's driveway, and with further examination of the recorded footage, they came across a fault in Green's side of the story.

Greg Green had reached home on September 13, 2018, at 6:48 pm, almost half an hour before Laura drove in in a separate car. That was the last time Johnson was spotted outdoors.

3) Green acted surprised when presented with the evidence

A still of Laura Johnson (Image via Oxygen)

Stephan and Casey picked up on the different scenario shown by the footage as opposed to Greg Green's account of his wife's last sighting. They reported the footage to the local police, who came in to observe the evidence of some malpractice.

The surveillance footage clearly showed Greg carrying out a heavy object, believed to be Johnson's body, along with a shovel, which he placed in the trunk of his pickup car. Greg was called in for a chat on October 5, 2018, at the police station when he was informed of the existing video. Greg acted surprised at the possibility of a video existing and then asked for his lawyers, refusing to talk any further.

4) The local police tracked the car Laura drove home on the evening

Before letting Greg go, the local police had placed a location tracker underneath the car Green had driven to the police station. Coincidentally, the car Green appeared in was the car Laura drove home the other night.

Greg Green traveled across five states overnight to reach his previous hometown, Henderson, Nevada.

5) Security footage at Billings Wal-Mart showed Green's bruised face

Wal-Mart surveillance footage showing Greg Green with a bruise (Image via Oxygen)

Apart from the surveillance video, the evidence that came to use in the Laura Johnson murder case was another surveillance footage from Billings Wal-Mart, where Greg Green had made a stop. The security check-up at the self-billing counter recorded Green with a bruise on his cheek.

The local police had seized Green’s impounded pickup truck, which gave way for three blood drops that matched with Johnson's blood samples.

Tune in to the re-airing of the Final Moments episode, The Red Suitcases, on November 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm EST on Oxygen.