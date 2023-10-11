In Photos: Bryce Harper's luxurious $2,700,000 Hawaiian-style mansion in Henderson, Nevada

Bryce Aron Max Harper is an established American Baseball player who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB. The celebrated player has recently bought a luxurious $2.7 million Hawaiian-style mansion in Henderson, Nevada.

The mansion is said to be 7,395 square feet huge. A peek into Bryce Harper’s mansion will introduce you to five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a floating staircase, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a laundry room, and an astonishing wine cellar made of a glass wall with the capacity to hold 360 bottles.

While his indoors are designed to take everyone's breath away, his outdoors is nothing short of a spectacle. His huge backyard is designed with many amenities including a garage that's equipped to park two cars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to all these dreamy additions, Haper's Vegas residence also features an outdoor entertainment area, a hot tub, and a pool to enjoy the summer sun. All these outdoor amenities are designed to host a perfect summer party.

His gorgeous mansion overlooks the breathtaking view of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

Here's a sneak peek into his million-dollar mansion.

Image source: Clutchpoints.com

Image source: Clutchpoints.com

After Bryce Harper signed a $330 million deal for 13 years with the Philadelphia Phillies, most speculated that the 30-year-old player would relocate to the Philadelphia area. However, the right fielder made the smart move of saving personal tax by keeping his main residence in Nevada.

Bryce Harper is a decorated player with two NL Hank Aron awards and two Silver Slugger awards in his kitty.

Bryce Harper's net worth

Bryce Harper is a famous baseball player who plays as a hitter and right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball. The net worth of this talented player is estimated to be $100 million as of 2023.

His impressive career and constant performance have also earned him one of the highest offers in the history of Major League Baseball. The player is dedicated to his craft and his growth chart is a testament to it.

Apart from his earnings from baseball, the popular player also earns a significant amount from brand endorsements. Recently, Bryce has endorsed brands like MusclePharm and Blind Barber.