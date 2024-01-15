Seduced to Slay: Who was Michael Turpin and what happened to him?

Michael Turpin, the 22-year-old accountant from Lexington, Kentucky, was stabbed to death 19 times on February 2, 1986, and his remains were dumped into a pond at the local golf course. Turpin was married to his high school girlfriend, Elizabeth Zehnder Turpin, who had reportedly conspired with her lover, Karen Brown, and colleague, Keith Bouchard, to have Michael killed over a $60,000 insurance payout, as per Oxygen.

Seduced to Slay season 1 episode 8 titled Three-Ring Murder chronicles Michael Turpin's death and the synopsis reads:

"After a whirlwind romance at college, Michael and Elizabeth marry. But when Michael's body is found on a local golf course, the dark truth emerges."

The episode is set to release on January 15, 2024, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Michael Turpin went to the University of Kentucky and studied Accounting

Michael Robert Turpin was born on October 3, 1963, in Los Angeles County, California to parents Donald Turpin and Stewart Winstandley. He was known as an outgoing person who enjoyed running and playing basketball. The well-liked young man was inclined towards music as he spent his time playing the saxophone. He was also a drum major in high school, as per Find a Grave.

Michael Turpin went to the University of Kentucky and pursued a degree in Accounting. He started the fraternity chapter Kappa Kappa Psi and was the president of the club during his senior year. Turpin was passionate about marching band and was part of the same for four years.

During his time in the marching band, he met Elizabeth Zehnder, who was a flag girl. The two fell in love and soon exchanged vows at Lexington’s Immanuel Baptist Church on August 24, 1985.

Michael and Elizabeth's marriage reportedly had issues and their friends later claimed that it was the former who wanted to settle down while Elizabeth refused to give up her lifestyle, as per Oxygen. The Cinemaholic reported that while Elizabeth spent most of her time partying with friends and drinking, Michael allegedly began embezzling money from his office to meet financial demands.

Michael Turpin was stabbed 19 times in the face and throat

On February 2, 1986, Michael Turpin answered his door and was stabbed at least 19 times by two of Elizabeth Turpin's colleagues-turned-friends - Karen Brown and Keith Bouchard. Elizabeth Turpin attended a show at a local club, The Circus, where she shared a kiss with her new romantic interest, Karen Brown.

Elizabeth conspired to have her husband, Michael Trupin, killed and decided to use knives as their weapon.

The trio was arrested (Image via X/@EmilieArroyo)

Later in the night, Elizabeth provided Karen with a spare key to their apartment. Karen drove their colleague, Keith Bouchard to Michael's house, where she reportedly held Michael down while Bouchard stabbed him repeatedly in the face and throat, as per The Cinemaholic.

The duo dumped Michael's body in a spillway in a local golf course, Lexington’s Lakeside Golf Course, as per Kentucky.com. Officials later found traces of Michael’s blood and bleach in Karen's vehicle and she admitted to all the aspects of the slaying.

The trio was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, as per The Cinemaholic.

Michael Turpin's murder was also the subject of a book titled Fatal Seduction by Rena Vicini, which was published by Pinnacle Books.

Seduced to Slay season 1 episode 8 will air on Investigation Discovery on January 15, 2024, at 10 pm EST.