In December 2013, Josh Richards of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was fatally shot in a bar brawl at Luna Lounge, a famous nightclub located in Appleton. Josh was found on the ground next to the entrance of the bar with a gunshot wound to his head. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

During an investigation into Josh's death, detectives used surveillance footage from in and around the bar to implicate three suspects, Joe Thor, Paul Lee, and Phong Lee, in the crime. However, it was revealed that Paul's brother Chong Lee was the one who shot the 25-year-old. Chong reportedly told multiple people about what he had done and was convicted on several charges, including murder.

See No Evil on ID will chronicle Josh Richards's shooting death in an episode titled Run for the Door, scheduled to air on the channel on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Josh Richards is shot execution-style in the middle of a nightclub in Appleton, Wis.; when detectives delve deeper into the investigation, they discover a camera has the potential to reveal the identity of a killer."

Josh Richards was with his girlfriend when he was shot execution-style inside Appleton's Luna Lounge

According to The Cinemaholic, Josh Richards was a car mechanic. He and his friend Galen started a business and turned old school buses into "party buses." On the night of December 7, 2013, they launched their business and rode on one of these buses, along with other passengers to Appleton, Wisconsin. There, they spent the rest of the night visiting nightclubs and bars.

Josh and his girlfriend Brittany went to a popular nightclub called the Luna Lounge, where a brawl led to the former being shot execution-style. First responders arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head near the entrance. He was rushed to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police found a spent bullet casing of a .25 caliber handgun, the alleged murder weapon, at the crime scene. Surveillance footage from the bar and a nearby traffic stop implicated three men, namely Joe Thor, Paul Lee, and Phong Lee, in the crime. They were seen running out of the establishment shortly after the shooting.

Several individuals present at the scene were interviewed, but they refused to get involved in the investigation as they feared that the shooter might target them next. Soon, Paul Lee was located and arrested on suspicion, and a few girls and Joe Thor later informed police that Paul's brother Chong Lee was openly talking about being the shooter that night.

After being interrogated, Paul also named his brother Chong as the shooter. The latter was then arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was then charged with four counts of felony intimidation of a witness after he was caught trying to threaten witnesses while in prison.

Chong Lee pleaded not guilty to the charges and was found guilty of Josh Richards' murder at his March 2016 trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with parole after 30 years. Four additional years were added to his sentence due to other charges he faced after the conviction.

Learn more about Josh Richards' 2013 shooting death on ID's See No Evil this Tuesday.