In June 2007, Shirley Shell of Edmond, Oklahoma, was stabbed to death in her family home. Her throat was slit open, and she died of the deep wounds to the neck.

According to Shirley's elderly mother-in-law, who was present at the time of the incident, a burglar broke into their house and demanded money before fatally stabbing the victim and fleeing the scene with some cash and credit cards.

Following the murder, the killer was detected using the stolen credit cards at locations in Tulsa, Indiana, and Ohio, which aided the case when surveillance footage from a toll booth ultimately led authorities to identify the suspect as Michael Gary. He eventually pleaded guilty in the case.

Arrow International Media @ArrowIntMedia Shirley Shell is a loving wife and the dedicated mother of three children, but in June 2007, Shirley is found brutally murdered at her home in Oklahoma. Detectives hope security camera footage can help hunt down her killer - #SeeNoEvil tonight at 9PM ET on @DiscoveryID Shirley Shell is a loving wife and the dedicated mother of three children, but in June 2007, Shirley is found brutally murdered at her home in Oklahoma. Detectives hope security camera footage can help hunt down her killer - #SeeNoEvil tonight at 9PM ET on @DiscoveryID https://t.co/kgyftqFwzG

ID's See No Evil chronicles the stabbing death of Shirley Shell in an episode titled Where's Mom?, which is scheduled to air on the channel this Wednesday, June 21, at 6:00 pm ET.

Here's a look at the synopsis for the upcoming episode:

"Shirley Shell is a loving wife and the dedicated mother of three children and two grandchildren, but in 2007, Shirley is found brutally murdered at home in Edmond, Okla."

Shirley Shell was stabbed to death during a botched burglary in the presence of her elderly mother-in-law

Shirley Shell [extreme left] pictured with her family (Image via Find a Grave)

Shirley Shell, a mother-of-three, was found stabbed to death in her family's Edmond, Oklahoma, home in the early morning hours of June 5, 2007. The discovery was made by Shirley's daughter who found her 95-year-old grandmother hiding behind a recliner.

According to Daily Crime, the elderly witness told authorities that a man broke into their house and demanded money before attacking Shirley, then fled the scene with $100 in cash and the family's credit cards.

Shirley had been cut and stabbed to death. Her throat was slit open, and as per the medical examiner, she died of severe stab wounds to the neck. Authorities officially ruled her death a homicide. Neighbors also claimed to have seen an unknown red car outside the house at the time of the incident.

36-year-old Ohio s*x offender, Michael Gary, was arrested in Akron by officials

Shirley Shell died of severe stab wounds and cuts to the neck (Image via Find a Grave)

An investigation to find Shirley Shell's killer was soon launched after authorities were informed that the man had been actively using the stolen credits across various locations within Oklahoma. The first transaction was made in Tulsa sometime around 4:57 am on the same night the 67-year-old was stabbed.

The cards were later used across several locations in Missouri, Ohio, and Indiana. Authorities were able to trace the suspect's movements and used surveillance from gas stations to locate him until footage from a toll booth was used to identify the man as 36-year-old Michael Gary, a registered s*x offender from Ohio.

Within a month, Michael was arrested in Akron, Ohio, and told authorities that he was given Shirley's credit card by someone else during a marijuana exchange at a party in Edmond. He also offered a falsified physical description of the man he claimed gave him the card. He later admitted to using the card for a month but denied any involvement in the slaying.

Pictures of Shirley Shell (Image via Find a Grave)

After being extradited to Oklahoma, Michael unsuccessfully attempted suicide, following which he had a change of conscience and eventually confessed to the murder. He claimed that the break-in and attack was random. Prosecutors were never able to establish a solid motive behind it.

Michael Gary pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, possession of the stolen cards, and unauthorized usage of the cards. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Learn more about the case on ID's See No Evil this Wednesday at 6 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes