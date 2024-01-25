See No Evil on ID: Who was convicted of Amber Meadows' murder?

The 2018 murder of Amber Meadows led the Beckley Police Department to four suspects - Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams, and Davide Hudson. While Bird, Pearl, and Williams confessed to the incidents that led to Amber's death on July 9, 2018, Hudson was on the run and later turned himself in.

Davide Hudson was then convicted in 2022 of first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of firearms, as per The Cinemaholic. This came after Amber Meadows was found shot in the head and lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom of Room 48 of Travelodge off Harper Road.

The See No Evil episode titled Room 48 sheds light on the case and will air on January 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ID. The synopsis reads:

"In 2018, three women held hostage in a motel room by armed men face a night of terror that leaves 19-year-old Amber Meadows lying dead in the bathroom; detectives must follow a trail of surveillance footage to find out who pulled the trigger."

Who were the suspects in Amber Meadows' murder in 2018?

Amber Meadows and her two friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, met at the Little General store parking lot at Crab Orchard near Arby’s on July 9, 2018. They had allegedly been living out of Meadows' Chevy Cobalt and using drugs. The four men later arrived at the parking lot around midnight and lured the women to a hotel room at the Travelodge motel in Beckley in exchange for drugs.

However, when the women entered the two-room motel suite, they were held hostage. Later that night, Hudson and Meadows got into an argument before the former shot her in the head. Her body hit the ground, the men fled the scene.

The Beckley Police Department identified that Davide Hudson was the one who shot the victim after they accessed surveillance footage. Jonathan Bird also gave the police officers a full confession on July 10, 2018, and stated that the three other men allegedly had no intentions of committing murder. In addition to the confession, the police also found a towel, a sweatshirt, and beer cans from the hotel room which contained DNA evidence.

Davide Laquan Hudson, who had been on the run for a few days, was arrested after he turned himself in at the Beckley Police Department. While Bird, Pearl, and Williams accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against the killer, Davide pled not guilty to his charges, leading to a trial by jury.

He received four life terms in prison for charges including three counts of kidnapping, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of firearms, as per The Cinemaholic. A total of five witnesses testified against Davide Hudson, who was allegedly intoxicated during the confrontation in the hotel room.

Besides, he also allegedly purchased ammunition for his new silver .38 special revolver from WalMart on the night of the crime. As per The Register-Herald, Davide Hudson claimed that Amber Meadows' boyfriend, Antoine Brown, had stolen something from him, possibly controlled substances.

The three other men, Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, and Antonio Williams were reportedly charged with murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and three counts of kidnapping. However, they accepted plea deals and took the stand against Hudson. They were ordered three years of supervised probation and court-ordered rehabilitation.

